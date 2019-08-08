By JOSEPH FITZGERALD
NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the second time in a year, state Rep. Brian C. Newberry is asking the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT)to expedite the repaving of Route 146.
Newberry’s latest call for improvements comes after the RIDOT announced its plans to delay repaving of Route 146 between Route 295 and the 146A split – originally scheduled for 2022 – to 2024 due to “evaluation of pavement conditions and funding availability.”
The announcement follows on the heels of a request made by 20 Northern Rhode Island legislators in March of 2018 that the repaving be moved up from 2022 to an earlier date.
In a letter sent to DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. this week, Newberry (R-Dist. 48 North Smithfield, Burrillville) called the decision to delay the repaving project until 2024 a “slap in the face to every member of the Northern Rhode Island legislative delegation and the thousands of travelers who navigate this main artery daily.”
The letter was sent to other Rhode Island government officials, including Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.
“I realize RIDOT has a number of projects ongoing throughout the state and that a priority list must always be maintained but, to be blunt, this is ridiculous,” Newberry wrote. “I have tried to be polite about this, quietly working through your legislative liaison to focus RIDOT’s attention on this problem and convince you to place a higher priority on it. Obviously that is not working and my patience and the patience of every resident of Rhode Island who drives that road is quickly running out.”
“I no longer request you do something about this road – which is quite literally disintegrating on a daily basis – I demand it,” he added.
In March of 2018, a letter signed by 20 members of the Rhode Island legislative delegation, was sent to Alviti requesting the RIDOT speed up the repaving of Route 146.
According to Newberry, while the state did repave Route 146 south of 295 in 2017, it is ignoring the consitions of the road north of 295, which he says is becoming “untenable.”
“Between the frost heaves, the deplorable condition of the breakdown lanes and just the general poor condition of the road surface, this stretch of road presents serious challenges,” he said.
Newberry says the net result of his March 2018 letter was a “small patch job” done on about 50 feet of roadway around the traffic light at the Sayles Hill Road intersection.
In his letter, Newberry pointed out that Route 146 is one of five main limited access highways into the state and the major entry point for anyone coming to Rhode Island from the Mass Pike and points north and west. It is also a major commuter access road not just for people commuting to work in Rhode Island from Massachusetts, but also in reverse.
He said the contrast between Route 146 on the Massachusetts side of the border and what it changes to on the Rhode Island side is “disturbing” and that it leaves a “terrible impression” for travelers entering from out-of-state.
“To allow this road to remain in its current deplorable condition is unconscionable and a violation of RIDOT’s basic duty, which is to ensure quality roads for our citizens,” Newberry said.
In a statement released Thursday, RIDOT said: “We understand that our representatives in Northern, Rhode Island want the best for their constituents and so do we. We want safe roads and bridges for all Rhode Islanders. That is why RIDOT, as part of the RhodeWorks legislation and under direction from the Federal Highway Administration, adopted an asset management plan in order to bring our roads and bridges into a state of good repair in a systematic, economical and orderly fashion.”
“In this year’s amendment to the 10-year plan, we have made adjustments to account for a reduction in pavement related funding in recent years. Some projects had to be pushed a little further out,” the statement said.
“We have a 10-year plan to address the state’s needs,” the statement continues. “We can not deviate from that plan, because every time we do, we are taking resources away from someone else’s road or bridge. We understand that because the reps drive these roads every day, they seem to be the worst in the state to them. They are not. And we do have 146 scheduled for repair at the appropriate time considering our funding and in relation to all roads across the entire state. As with all the traveling public, we ask for patience. Our plan is working. We will get to your area.”
