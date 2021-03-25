PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Rhode Island trout stocked lakes, ponds, rivers and streams will open for fishing at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7. DEM will be filing an emergency regulation opening the freshwater trout fishing season early this year in order to eliminate the large crowds that often accompany the traditional Opening Day of trout fishing season in April. Please observe the law – fishing before the official Opening Day in any trout stocked waters is illegal and considered poaching.
“We’re excited to welcome anglers to our state’s beautiful fresh waters this spring to experience the thrill of reeling in the first trout of the season,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “Rhode Islanders continue to seek out ways to stay active outdoors while keeping their distance from others, and fishing is an ideal activity that you can safely enjoy on your own by practicing social distancing and not gathering in groups. DEM is proud to support freshwater fishing through our stocking program, and the gorgeous golden rainbow trout and Sebago salmon we’re putting in local waterways for the beginning of the fishing season will bring added excitement to anglers of all ages.”
DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is stocking over 60,000 hatchery-raised rainbow, brook, golden rainbow and brown trout in more than 100 waterways across the state. In addition, 4,000 Sebago salmon will be stocked statewide. Again this year, hatchery-raised golden rainbow trout are being stocked for Opening Day. These trout are a color variation of a rainbow trout and provide an exciting angling experience. Anglers who catch a golden trout from April 7 through April 20 will receive a free golden trout pin. Take a picture of your catch and send it to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov.
The following locations will not be stocked because of potential crowding issues, problems with access for stocking, or water level issues:
• Children-only fishing ponds
• Dundery Brook and Wigwam Pond, Little Compton
• Foster Green Acres, Foster
• Geneva Brook and Pond, North Providence
• Memorial Park Pond, Johnston
• Spring Grove Pond, Glocester
• Lake Tiogue, Coventry
• Wallum Lake, Burrillville
If conditions improve these sites may be stocked later this spring. Restocking will occur, but stocking locations will not be announced in advance to minimize crowds. For the safety of DEM Fish & Wildlife staff, people should not approach staff while they are stocking fish. Visit DEM’s website for an up-to-date list of trout stocking locations.
A 2021 fishing license is required for anglers 15 years of age and older. A Trout Conservation Stamp is also required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout Stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island. Fishing licenses can only be purchased online at www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish.
