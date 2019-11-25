With an estimated 2.4 million New Englanders traveling for Thanksgiving, it’s safe to assume that if you’re leaving your home for the holidays, odds are you’re going to encounter some traffic – be it on the roads, at the train station, or in the airport.
Nationally, more than 55 million people have plans to make a trip of 50 miles or more, according to AAA Northeast, and an additional 1.6 million more people will travel this year compared with last year, which amounts to a 2.9 percent increase.
In Rhode Island, officials with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that today’s afternoon and evening commute will be the most congested of the holiday week. RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said that along “primary routes” around Providence on Routes 95 and 195, the peak time for travel will be between 2 and 7 p.m. today, with the window from 5 to 6 p.m. as “traditionally the busiest here.”
But that doesn’t mean you’ll have clear lanes ahead of you if you’re delaying your travel to Wednesday. St. Martin cautions that high travel times are still expected on the day before Thanksgiving.
“It doesn’t mean Wednesday’s not busy. People can expect both evening commutes the next two days to be busier than usual,” he said on Monday.
He said that drivers can expect “significant travel times” during these periods, noting that drivers should try to travel outside of those hours or provide themselves with some additional time getting to their destination.
“It’s going to take you longer than it normally would,” St. Martin said.
Once Rhode Islanders are filled with turkey and fixings on Thanksgiving Day, the roads may again fill up with vehicles. St. Martin said that a stretch south of Providence – Route 4 to downtown – can expect “high travel times” on Friday afternoon, which he attributed to Black Friday shoppers in “all of the retail down in the Warwick and Cranston” areas.
Additionally, with Thanksgiving being one of the “worst holidays for impaired driving fatalities,” St. Martin and officials at RIDOT encouraged sober driving and no texting while behind the wheel.
Amtrak officials are also expecting a surge of travelers on trains and at stations this week.
According to officials, Amtrak is prepared to accommodate extra travelers during the holiday season with additional trains and seats at major hubs throughout the Amtrak system.
Last year, Amtrak had its largest passenger count to date during the Thanksgiving week, with over 846,000 riders on its trains across the country. Amtrak carried over 160,000 customers the Sunday following Thanksgiving last year. In Providence, the city’s train station saw a 42 percent increase in ridership the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and a 63 percent increase the Sunday following Thanksgiving.
On the rails, much like on the roads and in the air, the busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.
Fortunately for travelers in northern Rhode Island, Mother Nature is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving treat – a week devoid of any significant weather that may impact or delay travel.
Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., said both today and Wednesday will be on the milder side, with temperatures into the 50s. The only threat of precipitation for the entire Thanksgiving week will come late Wednesday into Wednesday night, with a chance for showers.
However, Frank noted that “we’re not looking at heavy rainfall. The roads will be a little wet.”
“Honestly, in Rhode Island it doesn’t look like there’s going to be much weather that will impact travel,” Frank said.
Thanksgiving Day in the Blackstone Valley will be a mainly dry holiday, but cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures into the 40s. Gusty winds may also play a factor in the region’s high school football games – or in backyard football games with family members – as Frank said northerly winds could gust to 40 to 50 miles per hour on Thursday.
“It will be windy on Thursday for Thanksgiving and it’ll by chilly,” Frank said.
However, this will be welcome for many, particularly those in bleachers across the valley, as several high school football rivalry games had to be rescheduled last Thanksgiving due to bitter, subfreezing temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers will be pleased to hear that both Friday and Saturday in northern Rhode Island will be sunny, albeit cool, days, with the mercury topping out near 40 degrees during the day. Both nights will be mostly clear, with lows into the high 20s, and the blustery winds from Thursday will have subsided.
The next threat of inclement weather could come late Sunday or Monday of next week, as Frank and his colleagues at the National Weather Service are keeping their eyes on a “potential storm.”
“Right now, if it did impact us, I’d favor it being after travel is done for most people, but it’s still way out there...” Frank said. “That Sunday and Monday storm, there’s the potential for something, but it probably wouldn’t be until most of the holiday travel is going to be done.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
