LINCOLN – The town celebrated a new term for its elected officials with an inauguration ceremony Tuesday evening in the high school auditorium that also remembered the passing of former Town Administrator and Rhode Island Governor Lincoln C. Almond.
Sworn-in to office during the ceremony were the five recently re-elected members of the Town Council, Pamela M. Azar, Keith E. Macksoud, Bruce J. Ogni, Kenneth G. Pichette, and Arthur S. Russo Jr., School Committee members Mario Carreno, Cheryl D. Derhagopian, Staci Rapko, Water Commission members Edward F. Fox, and Louis S. Long, and Town Administrator Philip G. Gould. Water Commissioner Abigail B. Altafef, also elected in November, was sworn-in prior to the ceremony.
Alexander J. Raheb served as master of ceremonies and began the evening’s observances with the Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue honor guard bringing in the colors.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 711 led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Lincoln High School Chorus members Francesca Marzilli and Jillian Reeve sang the National Anthem.
The Rev. Thomas Ferland of St. James/St. Ambrose Church gave the invocation, and the Lincoln High School Band under the direction of David Enos was also on stage to perform for the event.
Associate Justice William E. Carnes, Jr., of the Rhode Island Superior Court, a former Lincoln police officer, on hand to conduct the oaths of office ceremonies, took a moment before he began to remember the contributions of former Governor Lincoln Almond, a past resident of Lincoln, Central Falls and Pawtucket, who died on Jan. 2 at the age of 86.
Carnes asked those present to observe a moment of silence in Almond’s memory.
“He brought a dignity and a decorum to state government that’s not seen that much today and indeed is a relic of the past. He did wonderful things for the State of Rhode Island, this town, and he knew what community was all about,” Carnes said.
Attending in the audience with other municipal leaders from the Blackstone Valley area was T. Joseph Almond, himself a former Town Administrator for the Town of Lincoln and a nephew of the late governor.
After stating their oaths of office, members of the town council convened in a brief session on stage to re-elect Keith Macksoud as president of the panel. Arthur Russo was named vice president.
While giving his greetings from the town council, Macksoud said he was proud to be setting out on another term with the other re-elected members of the council.
“Not only are these the hardest working public servants that I know, but they are also my friends, which makes this job enjoyable,” Macksoud said.
While recognizing the other elected officials and stating he looks forward to working with them, Macksoud took note that the new term would be one without pandemic challenges of the past one.
“These last two years have been unique to say the least, we were still in the COVID-19 pandemic, still had to come up with the magical ways to hold meetings, serve the public under the many restrictions that were imposed by gubernatorial executive orders, and adopt budgets without the authorization of the Financial Town Meeting,” Macksoud noted.
“We put the finishing touches on the high school project, we managed the resignation of Town Administrator Joe Almond as he accepted a new position with Gov. McKee and we magically handled a little Hocus Pocus in our town,” Macksoud said while taking note of the movie production taking place at Chase Farm during that time.
“My fellow counselors and I addressed these challenges and many more, they worked tirelessly and diligently to come up with innovative solutions and unique ideas that addressed every issue and kept our government running seamlessly and efficiently,” Macksoud said.
Macksoud also thanked Police Chief Brian Sullivan for a doing a “phenomenal job” while filling in as interim town administrator before Gould’s election to Almond’s unexpired term, and also credited Gould with “fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect between our two branches of local government.”
“He is very open, honest and transparent. He included the council in a lot of his decision making and valued our opinions on many matters,” Macksoud said of Gould.
“I have enjoyed working with him for the past 18 months, appreciated his leadership skills and styles and look forward to continuing to do so for the next two years,” the council president added.
Gould was administered his oath with his wife, Jill, and sons, Aidan and Reagan at his side. His parents Judy and Dana Gould were also in attendance.
Taking on his first full four-year term, Gould thanked the members of the high school band and chorus for their contributions to the ceremonies and also took note of his fellow municipal leaders attendance including Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Mayor Charles Lombardi of North Providence, Mayor Jeffery Mutter of Cumberland, former Cumberland Mayor William Murray, former Mayor and now State Treasurer James Diossa, and of course Almond.
“We are truly in this together and I feel very fortunate that you are all just a phone call away,” Gould told the municipal leaders.
He also had thanks for Carnes’ participation in the inauguration.
Noting their service together in the police department many years ago, Gould said Carnes was “a mentor and role model for me and made it a valuable lesson about finding common ground and seeking the good people.
“It was something that lasted with me for a longtime time and to this day I still take those lessons seriously and I appreciate everything you told me,” Gould said.
To the members of the town council, Gould offered that “it has been my pleasure to work with the town council this past year, we have established a true partnership in every sense of the word.”
And now with their elections out of the way, Gould said the town officials will “continue to work together,” to move the town forward.
