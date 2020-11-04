WOONSOCKET — The slow accretion of votes from multiple streams ended in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday with a clear victory for Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Winning a fourth term in office, Baldelli-Hunt fended off her most credible threat yet from challenger Jon D. Brien, the vice president of the City Council whose late father, Albert G. Brien, was also defeated by Baldelli-Hunt two years ago.
With 100 percent of precincts, early votes and the overwhelming majority of mail-in ballots all counted, Baldelli-Hunt defeated Brien by more than 1,900 votes out of some 12,600 votes cast. The state Board of Elections had the margin at 57.3-42.3 percent, or 7,286-5,378.
“It’s a great day for the city,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I’m pleased we’ll be able to continue moving the city forward and I’m thankful to the residents and taxpayers for recognizing the work we’ve done and the confidence they’ve shown in my leadership. We’ll continue to do the work of the people in a diligent and fiscally responsible fashion.”
Baldelli-Hunt called the results a “very strong” endorsement of her work and hopes the City Council, minus a mayoral hopeful among its newly reconstituted membership, can put politics aside and develop a closer partnership with the administration.
The BOE is still counting mail-in ballots from drop boxes and provisional ballots, but Michael Narducci, manager of the local Board of Canvassers, says there are too few of them to alter the outcome of any of the municipal contests, including those on the City Council. The BOE won’t certify the statewide ballot until after the deadline for requesting recounts passes, on Nov. 10, but he said the BOC might ask for permission to do a local certification sooner.
Votes piled up in three distinct waves beginning at about 8:30 Tuesday night, with the tallies from traditional voting machines at the precincts. At that point, Baldelli-Hunt was leading by a comparatively narrow margin and it appeared that Brien – with some 6,000 early and mail-in ballots still uncounted – was within striking distance. But Baldelli-Hunt’s margin only widened as the night wore on.
On the early ballots – the ones collected on a machine at City Hall for a period of several weeks prior to election day – the mayor beat Brien, 1,472-941.
But it was the mail-in ballots that turned the gap between the two combatants into a chasm, with Baldelli-Hunt snaring almost twice as many as Brien. The mayor collected 2,152 of them, while Brien earned 1,146, according to the BOE.
Baldelli-Hunt beat Brien on the machines at all but two of the 12 polling locations around the city. Brien took Woonsocket High School and Leo Savoie School, but Baldelli-Hunt even beat Brien in his own backyard at the Globe Park School, which is near the South Main Street neighborhood where he was raised. There, she beat him by two votes, according to the tallies collected by her own runners.
However, the mayor said later that when early votes and mail-in ballots are filtered by address, they show her beating Brien in every precinct.
The central argument of Brien’s case for political change was that the mayor had done too little to rehabilitate the city’s negative image and that her hallmark achievements – rebuilding roads and parks, keeping taxes in check, and bringing in new businesses – were merely the minimum that city government should deliver. He derided Woonsocket as a city of “dollar stores” and complained of Baldelli-Hunt’s unwillingness to share credit or work collaboratively with other officials, especially the city council.
Despite the loss, Brien told The Call Wednesday he believes his message resonated.
“I’m very happy regarding the fact I had 5,400 people who believed in my message and my campaign,” said Brien. “I’ll forever be grateful to them.”
Brien said he was proud to have run a campaign with “class and dignity” and couldn’t think of anything he would have done differently.
“It was a long, hard fight and I couldn’t be happier with the campaign I ran,” he said. “We left everything on the table.”
Brien thanked all the family members, friends and volunteers who backed him, especially his wife, Nicole Bourget Brien, who was often seen by his side on the campaign trail or doing chores at the headquarters next door to Chan’s on Main Street.
Brien sacrificed his seat on the City Council to run for mayor, which means he’ll no longer be a sitting elected official for the first time since 2016 after Dec. 1 – inauguration day for those who triumphed.
For now, Brien says, he isn’t making any plans for a possible return to politics, but he’ll stay active in the community in his capacity as a regular citizen.
“There are other ways to contribute without being an elected official,” he said.
