A big source of revenue for independent breweries comes from getting their kegs on tap. It could be at your favorite local bar or at the brewery’s own tap room.
With bars closing down and large gatherings being prohibited during the COVID-19 crisis, this has limited breweries to generate income in an uncertain time that’s affecting so many. In Pawtucket, where the 2010s saw a boom in beer making, these businesses are trying to keep things moving despite the circumstances. They’ve made curbside pickups available to get their brews while hoping to still be around when the virus fades away.
At Foolproof Brewing Company on 241 Grotto Ave., Pawtucket, they’re trying to keep their heads up. A hope for being considered an essential business to stay afloat is there, but they’re also being realistic.
“Foolproof, like other breweries in the state, is doing its best to hang in there and survive this unprecedented crisis,” says Nick Garrison, who is the President & Founder of Foolproof. Our main focus at the moment is ensuring that breweries are deemed “essential businesses” as part of the local supply chain. Without the ability to continue manufacturing during a potential state shutdown, the outlook does not look good.”
Near the city’s southern border on 100 Carver St., Smug Brewing Company has relied on curbside service to stay in business. They’re grateful for the support they’ve gotten and they hope the future means that they’ll be able to open their doors once again.
“It has been challenging,” Ray Darosa, who is Smug’s co-founder and main brewer, mentions about the current situation. “Since the closing of our tap room we have experienced a large drop in sales. In an effort to continue providing our product in these challenging times for all of us, we set up our curbside service. The support we’re seeing from our customers has been humbling. We look forward to one day soon reopening our doors and shaking hands in gratitude.”
Crooked Current Brewery, located on 560 Mineral Spring Ave., has been doing a to-go service for their customers. It’s been a good way to make revenue in this current climate and they’re also well aware of the struggles other businesses are facing.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has halted the sales of pours, half-pours, sample sessions, etc. at all breweries,” says Crooked Current President Jason Laurenco. “As you can imagine, that adds up to a large chunk of our revenue. With that said, we still consider ourselves extremely fortunate in that we are currently still permitted to be open to the public at all, selling cans and growlers to-go. Our hearts go out to the many other small businesses in our community incapable of creating even a small revenue flow to pay their bills right now. This includes our own vendors whom we’re trying to keep afloat by placing small orders for things such as swag and supplies, as those vendors are also largely local and dependent on our continued re-orders for their survival.
“It’s a delicate balance we’re trying to strike in an effort to keep not only the brewery reserves healthy enough to weather this storm that has no end date,” he adds. “While maybe even boosting our suppliers, whom we also consider our friends after more than five years of working together. So far our amazing customer base has answered the call for support, allowing this ambitious strategy to keep an entire small business-ecosystem healthy enough to hopefully make it through whatever is coming in the next several weeks & months.”
Narragansett Beer on 461 Main St. has been taking a more interesting approach. They have a Do Your Part! program that they posted on social media where they’re encouraging people to purchase gift cards from local small businesses so they can spend them later after COVID-19 passes. On top of that, employees have been working on dropping six packs of beer to their service industry friends who have been unable to work during this crisis. The other day on April 1, Narragansett CEO Mark Hellendrung did a live stream happy hour where he gave a virtual tour of the brewery and answered various questions. It seems like they’ve been keeping themselves occupied while supporting the community.
In nearby Cumberland, Ravenous Brewing Company on 10 Industrial Road, has been doing a similar system to Smug and Crooked Current with a pick up service. The main difference is that they’ve been utilizing online ordering through their website at ravenousbrewing.com.
“In order to better serve our customers and provide a safe and distant transaction during this COVID-19 situation, we have opened an online store for your convenience,” Ravenous stated on their Facebook page. “Online orders will be fulfilled and brought out to your vehicle when you arrive. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on pick up days in order to guarantee same day service.”
