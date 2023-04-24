WOONSOCKET – Maybe it’s reconnecting with an old friend, or finally taking that trip that never got off the ground.
Oak Street Health is partnering with AARP for the second year in a row to grant wishes to Woonsocket residents age 65 and older through the affiliated charity “Wish of a Lifetime.”
Similar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation that provides VIP experiences to children with critical illness, Wish of a Lifetime seeks to cultivate a culture of respect by granting older Americans a wish.
“I read some of the wishes last year and they made me cry,” said Valerie Knight from Oak Street Health. “The wishes are all over the map.”
The application, also known as a “wish slip,” asks applications for their “fondest wish,” which Knight said is sometimes a person’s biggest regret or something they’ve always wanted to do. It also asks who they would want to share the wish with in case family members, spouses or friends are able to participate as well.
Wish of A Lifetime is based in Denver but grants wishes all over the country. Examples featured on their website tell stories of people reuniting with old friends, getting to visit service memorials for deceased family members or trying something they’ve always wanted to do. One man with a lifelong passion for aviation got to fly in a helicopter. Another woman, described as a “race car super-fan,” rode in the safety car at a Formula 1 race.
The founder, Jeremy Bloom, began the organization in 2008 as a tribute to his grandmother, and in 2020, it became an AARP-affiliated charity.
This year, Oak Street Health is kicking off its wish campaign with an event at its clinic on Diamond Hill Road on May 10, but Knight said they will also be going out into the community, including visits to all four senior high rises, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to apply for a wish.
She added that they plan to send the wish slips to AARP at the end of May, so recipients can expect to hear whether they were selected in the early summer.
