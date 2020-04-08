WOONSOCKET – It was a tragic double-whammy for the owners of Barbara’s Place, the popular breakfast nook and luncheonette at 77 North Main St.
First their sit-down business was decimated by Covid-19, but on Tuesday they suffered another crippling blow.
Their house at 585 East Ave. in Burrillville went up in flames. It’s a total loss, said Robert Atstupenas, who runs the namesake restaurant with his wife, Barbara.
“It don’t seem real,” Atstupenas said, sounding downhearted and tired.
Atstupenas said he and Barbara were home at the time of the fire but they got out safely, along with their dogs, with the help of a civilian passerby.
“We got out safe,” he said. “That’s the big thing.”
Barbara’s Place had been open for take-out since restaurants were ordered closed for dine-in by Gov. Gina Raimondo several weeks ago. Atstupenas said the effect on the restaurant has been devastating.
But yesterday Atstupenas said dealing with the aftermath of the fire prevented him and Barbara from even offering take-out. A few regulars were caught off-guard when they found the place closed and they wondered briefly if Covid-19 hadn’t done in the business altogether.
It hasn’t, said Atstupenas. At least not yet.
The restaurant, he said, will reopen today for take-out, and he’s hopeful Barbara’s Place will be able to withstand the losses of Covid-19 and reemerge in good shape on the other side of the crisis.
The path forward is unclear, said Atstupenas, but “We’ve got a lot of support around us. Family, friends.”
Atstupenas’ life has been so upended by the fire he didn’t even know his sister launched a fundraiser for him on Facebook.
He and his wife didn’t just lose the house, Sheri Osgood Lemay posted. They lost everything.
“Even the keys to their cars,” she said. “They are left with only the clothes on their backs and their dogs.”
Lemay posted the announcement alongside a photograph of the house, which is still standing, but charred cinder-black from the front steps to the roof.
A link to the fundraiser can be located on Facebook by pasting the following link into a web browser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/685690375509902/.
“Both he and Barbara have given a lot to the Woonsocket community,” she said. “It’s about time that all of his patrons give back to him. Whatever you can give would be most appreciated.”
Oakland-Mapleville Fire Chief Joseph Bertholic said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Bertholic said firefighters received multiple calls about the fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday. All three of the town’s fire districts responded, including Pascoag and Harrisville, discovering the house “well involved” in flames when they arrived.
“It was pretty well gutted,” he said.
The power lines burned off the house and they were laying right across the driveway, creating an additional hazard for crews as they battled the fire, said Bertholic.
It was several hours before firefighters left the scene. In addition to the local departments, the Douglas, Mass., rapid intervention team responded and units from Chepachet provided mutual aid.
But there might be one upside from the Covid-19 epidemic that actually worked to the advantage of the firefighters. With more people working from home, Bertholic said, there was no shortage of volunteers to help put out the blaze at the Atstupenas house.
“It’s a positive note from Covid-19 that usually at that time of day we would be limited in personnel,” said Bertholic. “Volunteer firefighters were home to assist this family.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.