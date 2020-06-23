By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
Staff Writer
After more than 20 years of talk, it now appears a new traffic configuration for the Route 146, Eddie Dowling Highway and its Sayles Hill Road interchange is in the works under a proposed $150 million planned reconstruction and improvement of the four-lane highway running from Providence to Rhode Island’s northern border with Massachusetts.
The proposed improvements were announced on Tuesday with news that Rhode Island has won a $65 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to help provide federal support for the project.
Rhode Island would use some of its annual federal transportation and revenues being collected from its truck tolling system to support its share of the project costs.
Town Administrator Gary S. Ezovski on Wednesday heralded the announcement as long overdue but also very welcome news.
“I’m pretty happy about that. It is a very big project and we always knew what had to happen there was substantial,” Ezovski said.
His counterpart in Lincoln, Town Administrator T. Joseph Almond, offered a similar view while noting he is still awaiting details on the full scope of the project.
Almond said it will also be very important that the project’s planners seek to minimize impacts on Route 146 business districts, including Lincoln’s Route 116 businesses and companies, as much as possible.
“We’re happy it’s getting done but hoping that all of that gets taken into account so that it doesn’t hurt local businesses,” Almond said.
“They have already been through enough over the last several months,” he added.
When the problem of fixing Route 146 was considered 20 years ago the cost estimate at that time was $50 million, Ezovski noted.
The original Eddie Dowling Highway was constructed of poured concrete slabs, the state-of-the-art construction method for highways in the late 1940s and 1950s. It also featured one of the first clover-leaf interchanges with route 116 in Lincoln and a notorious never finished junction with Providence where the last mile was a trip down city streets for many years due to political power plays of the time.
The original highway surface was eventually asphalted over and as a result contributed to the problem of potholes opening up over the winter at the concrete seams and borders with breakdown lanes.
Deficient drainage along the route also contributes to the road surface problems and accidents caused by vehicles hydroplaning in heavy rains or skidding on icy pavement in winter.
Route 146 businesses near the Sayles Hill Road intersection routinely post signs to motorists seeking their support for permanent repairs to the stretch of highway.
The Sayles Hill Road intersection is another local problem on the route due the high volume of traffic passing through it, either heading north or making the turn into Lincoln by heading to Manville or Woonsocket.
Motorists traveling north from Lincoln toward Sayles Hill Road typically find traffic backed up all the way to the Route 295 interchange when rush hour begins in early afternoon.
Ezovski said he had actually promoted suppressed pass-through lanes for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection when he first took office.
The state, however, has proposed a change that will actually create a raised overpass carrying north and south bound traffic over Sayles Hill Road while maintained access to the business in the area, according to Ezovski.
“They believe they can do this from the existing right-of-way,” he said while explaining that there would continue to be access and turning movement for both the smaller and larger businesses in the area of the Sayles Hill intersection.
With the amount of work planned on the heavily traveled route, Ezovski said area residents are sure to encounter some impacts when they travel Route 146 once the project work begins.
“That’s not going to be easy,” he said.
The late Buddy Cianci, who saw some major reconstruction work undertaken in Providence during his tenure as mayor, once advised “you have to break some eggs to make an omelet,” Ezovski said.
Almond said he looks forward to seeing the detailed plans for the project and related planning to minimize its impact on local communities.
“It is going to be quite a lot of work, but it is badly needed,” Almond said.
