Four local men – one from Woonsocket, another from Pawtucket and two from East Providence – were indicted by the Providence County Grand Jury Wednesday on separate charges ranging from child molestation to first-degree robbery.
• Jalen Abney, 23, of Woonsocket, was indicted on two counts of first-degree child molestation. The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket between Aug. 8, 2010, and Aug. 7, 2012. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.
• David Devlin, 36, of Pawtucket, was indicted on one count of first-degree child molestation and five counts of second-degree child molestation. The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 22, 2019. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.
• Matthew Golding, 33, of East Providence, was indicted on two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.
The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence between April 29, 2017, and Jan. 16, 2019. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.
• Timothy Jordan, 25, also of East Providence, was indicted on one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of assault with a device similar to a firearm.
The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence sometime on Dec. 11, 2018. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.
All four are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28 in Providence County Superior Court.
