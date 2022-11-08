By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
Initial numbers on early voting turnout show area voters did make good use of the voting option by Monday's 4 p.m. in-person early voting poll closing time and also submitted a significant number of mail ballots before Tuesday's in-person election day voting.
Polls across the state opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and were to close at 8 p.m., when the counting of all votes was to begin.
Over at Cumberland Town Hall Monday afternoon, where 1,890 voters had filled out early-ballots just before the poll closing time, Patricia Moore, 76, pointed to the early poll's convenience for her decision to vote early.
"I came to vote just because I had the time today and I didn't want to stand around waiting, tomorrow," Moore explained.
"It went very well, no lines," Moore reported after visiting Cumberland Town Hall's early voting poll in the Town Council Chamber.
The hardest part had actually been driving up Mendon Road from near the high school in the afternoon, something that might have been a deterrent had Moore not already been out for other reasons.
As for her voting, Tuesday is an off-year for the town's mayor, town council and school committee elected offices but Moore said there was the R.I. Governor's race other state offices to decide.
Moore also considered referenda questions on the back of the ballot, voting for two and rejected one of those listed.
"It's doing your civic duties," Moore said of her trip to the poll.
Another Cumberland early voter, Tom Schmitt, said he also found visiting town hall as an easy way to get his voting done.
"There was nobody in line," Schmitt said of the quick voting process he found at town hall.
Although the major town offices were not on the ballot, Schmitt said there were positions such as the district fire committee seats to decide and also the state offices and local congressional seat on the ballot.
"The way I was brought up, if there was an election, it's your duty to go," Schmitt said.
Kerri Rossi, a voter registration clerk for the Cumberland Board of Canvassers, reported the canvassers had processed 1,149 requests for mail ballots from local voters and of that number 980 had already been returned to the state Board of Elections by Monday afternoon.
The Board of Elections will be adding processed mail ballots to the vote tallies after the polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Voters can still deposit mail ballots into voter boxes outside city and town halls and at polling places until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8th.
Write-in votes could also take more time to tabulate although the overall number of write-ins outstanding will be known for comparison to the total number of regular ballot votes for a particular seat up for election.
In North Smithfield on Monday, Tiffanie Reilly, a recording clerk, reported 1,152 voters had completed early voting ballots just prior to the poll closing at town hall.
Michael Narducci, director of Woonsocket's Board of Canvassers, reported a total of 925 voters making use of the early voting option for the city's election ballots by the close of the poll in city hall on Monday.
That level of early voting interest was up from the 155 early ballots cast in the Sept. 13 primary, according to Narducci. A total of 2,638 Woonsocket voters participated in the Sept. 13 primary voting, Narducci added.
Woonsocket voters were also making use of mail ballots to participate in the election and Narducci reported that the board of canvassers processed approximately 650 requests for mail ballots from city residents with 475 already being returned to the state Board of Elections by Friday afternoon.
As is the case around the state, voters obtaining those ballots can still submit them to the polls or state board of elections ballot boxes until 8 p.m. on Tuesday when voting ends and the polling places close.
Narducci noted that there were 261 requests for mail ballots for the Sept. 13 primary and of that number, 216 were returned to the state Board of Elections for tabulation in the election.
The numbers of early votes and mail ballots was significant for the Nov. 8th election, according to Narducci.
"Between early voting and mail voting we already have just under 1,400 votes in," Narducci said.
While still unknown, those votes will be added to the overall vote counts once the polls close.
Registered voters had until Oct. 18 to apply for a general election mail ballot. Voters experiencing circumstances requiring an emergency ballot 20 days before the election had the opportunity to obtain one through their board of canvassers or town or city hall or from the state Board of Elections.
The emergency ballots are also required to be filed with their local board of canvassers, town or city hall, or the state Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8th.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter@JNad75
