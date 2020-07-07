By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A Fourth of July like no other resulted in the arrest of 11 people for unlawfully possessing fireworks, according to Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III.
Dovetailing with a torrent of complaints and calls for service about fireworks, the arrests took place from roughly late afternoon on July 2 to about 12:40 a.m. on July 4, a Saturday.
Oates said aerial and explosive fireworks are illegal, and police are duty-bound to enforce the law, but arresting people for possessing them always seems to make someone upset with the police.
“There’s some people who look at this as a harmless activity,” Oates said. “Then there’s other people, the elderly with health problems and people with animals who respond poorly to it.”
Last week, the department was inundated with so many complaints – Oates is still developing a tally of calls for service – that the WPD decided to assemble a directed patrol to do nothing but respond to them and, if necessary, seize fireworks and take people into custody.
“The call service volume was tremendous for the last few days, not only in Woonsocket, but all the municipalities throughout the state and many throughout the country,” said Oates.
Like so many other aspects of life these days, the sharp uptick in the sale and use of fireworks by the do-it-yourselfer is believed to have a cause linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people deprived of the usual avenues for blowing off steam amid the rigors of social distancing and business shutdowns, fireworks – a beloved Independence Day tradition – were apparently a holiday diversion that many were loathe to surrender.
In Rhode Island, at any rate, the last straw may have been Gov. Gina Raimondo’s last-minute directives on crowd caps that prompted Woonsocket to shelve the usual festivities, including a splashy display of pyrotechnics, in one of the city’s parks. The show may be held on Labor Day, officials say.
Anxious to let the public know they were working to be responsive, the police publicized the first two groups of arrests on their Facebook page shortly after they took place, but the number of arrests more than doubled over the next couple of days. Depending on the monetary value of the amount of fireworks seized, some were charged with felony possession of fireworks.
Here is a list of the offenders and other details:
● Joshua Amos, 18 of 134 Paradis Ave., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 1, 5:50 p.m., 160 Paradis Ave.
● Ackhasith S. Phetsarath, 31, of 95 Coe St., felony possession of fireworks, 370 Mason St. near Dunn Park, July 1, 9:45 p.m.
● Robert Jackson, 58, of 30 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence, felony possession of fireworks, July 2, 8:46 p.m., 267 Main St.
● Jayson Luis Buitrago Clausell, 27, of 346 Village Road, misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 2, 11:03 p.m., 1029 Park Ave.
● Mark Anthony Mills, 40, of 104 Sayles St., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 2:21 a.m., 78 River St.
● Dean Man, 20, 25 Ennell St., Lowell, Ma., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 4:32 a.m.
● Tevin Kuon, 23, 104 Sayles St., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 4:42 a.m., 176 Sayles St.
● Narrack Suong, 23, Lynn, Ma., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 4:41 a.m., 176 Sayles St.
● Joshua Edwin Saez, 36, 1 Transit St., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 8:51 p.m., 665 Front St.
● Christopher Collins, 39, 27 Barton St., Woonsocket, misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 3, 9:07 p.m., North Main Street
● Brandon Brunson, 21, 31 Kennedy St., misdemeanor possession of fireworks, July 4, 12:41 a.m., Veterans Memorial Family Housing Development.
Oates says the clash of attitudes about fireworks encountered by the police is driven not just by whether different individuals think they’re either annoying or entertaining. It wasn’t that long ago that that all fireworks were illegal in Rhode Island. Most still are, but a few years ago the Rhode Island General Assembly decriminalized the possession or sale of certain classes of devices known as “ground” fireworks.
As the name suggests, they include devices that fizzle, smoke or make a small pop on the ground, but that’s about it. Generally speaking, any sort of pyrotechnic device that shoots into the air or makes an audible explosion is illegal for sale or use in Rhode Island.
As the police explained on Facebook, “ A good rule of thumb is that if it has a report (explodes) or is aerial, they are illegal.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
