WASHINGTON —Bethany Boucher stood Saturday in Lafayette Square, surrounded by a couple dozen of her fellow Rhode Islanders. Dressed in a white t-shirt, Boucher, of Woonsocket, held up a sign depicting a detained young girl, the bars of her jail cell doubling as the stripes of the American flag.
“I’d like to say we’re here to celebrate the Fourth of July early,” she said, her mom standing beside her. “We’re here for a good cause, practicing our right to protest.”
Armed with signs and stirring chants, an estimated 30,000 people filled the park across from the White House Saturday to denounce President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Mixed into the crowd, 23 Rhode Islanders had traveled overnight by bus to lend their voices in the call to end family detention and to immediately reunify migrant families separated at the U.S. border.
“There’s been a bunch of really good actions in Rhode Island to stand up and fight back against family separation and family detention,” said Sarah Markey, of South Kingstown. “But we have to do more, and one of the clear next steps was to actually get on a bus and go to D.C. and face the problem where it is.”
After also organizing a handful of demonstrations closer to home, Markey and Gabriela Domenzain, director of the Latino Policy Institute, arranged the trip to Washington for the Families Belong Together march and rally.
Markey said she had hoped the protest would show that most Americans oppose both the criminalization of refugees crossing the southern U.S. border and the Trump Administration’s so-called “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
While Markey and others fought in Washington, some 400 miles away a similar demonstration brought hundreds to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston to call for an end to all family separation.
More than 700 sister protests were held worldwide Saturday.
South Kingstown Town Councilor Liz Gledhill, one of several from South Kingstown to join the trip to Washington, said she was moved by the devastating images and audio of children separated from their parents.
She said she wants to stand on “the right side of history.”
“I think this is going to be a really dark time in our nation’s history,” said Gledhill, dressed as countless others were in white, signifying solidarity among protesters and “channeling historic social justice movements,” according to event organizers.
“When my kids are older and I have grandkids and they ask me what I was doing, I don’t want to say I just sat around and did nothing,” Gledhill continued.
She added while candidates for local office often hesitate to take sides on major national issues, that “you have to think about what you’re willing to fall on your sword for.”
“Sometimes causes are just too big for you not to pick a side,” said Gledhill, who’s running this year for re-election to the town council. “We’re talking about families that are ripped apart—it’s just not right.”
Michele Ellis, a resident of South Kingstown, said that for the first time in her life, she fears for her country.
“I will be 62 in a few days,” said Ellis, who held a glittery sign that read “families belong together” above a photo of her own family, “RIP GOP” written beneath.
“It’s immigrants today. Who will it be tomorrow?” she continued. “My family is the most important thing to me. I could not live without them. I want them to have the same rights I have had.”
For Jocelyn Rivera, of Woonsocket, participation in Saturday’s protest was also about her family. Her husband is from Guatemala, and the thought of her family being forcibly broken up urged her to take action.
“I just want to keep my family together. I’m fighting not only for my children, but for my husband also,” she said, holding a sign that read “las familias merecen estar unidas.” (families deserve to be united).
As they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue into the square, the Rhode Islanders readied their signs: “families belong together;” “#EndFamilyDetention.”
And all around them others did the same. Glancing upward, a sea of hands holding messages against the sky: “welcome the immigrants, deport the racists;” “no human being is illegal;” “America’s got room, immigrants welcome;” “shame.” Sprinkled through the crowd, young kids held their parents’ hands and sat on their shoulders.
The speaking portion began at around 11 a.m., with a member of the Piscataway Indian Nation kicking off the rally which included nearly 30 speakers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda sang an a cappella lullaby from his hit musical “Hamilton.” Actor America Ferrera and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys read letters of the family members of separated children. A survivor of the Holocaust and one of Japanese internment camps shared their own experiences of family separation and the memories that still haunt them many decades later.
Following the rally, protesters flooded the streets in a march past the White House and toward the offices of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Back on the bus, Markey led a debriefing, inviting attendees to share their impressions as they settled in for the eight-hour bus ride back to Rhode Island.
Domenzain also took time to address the issue.
The impetus for Saturday’s actions was the “zero tolerance” immigration policy implemented in May by the Trump Administration. But while the policy was only recently made official, Domenzain said that the practice of separating children at the border actually began last October.
Since October, around 4,500 children have reportedly been separated from their parents.
“Many of them will never see their parents again,” Domenzain said. “They never had a plan to reunify these children.”
Although the process is just now being widely criticized, Domenzain pointed out that family incarceration in fact was begun during the Obama Administration.
“The problem was more aggravated in 2014, when we started seeing a surge of unaccompanied minors coming from the Northern Triangle countries [Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras],” she said, adding a lack of U.S. foreign policy and a high drug demand added fuel to the migration.
It’s the forced separation of children dictated by the Trump Administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy—coupled with Trump’s hateful rhetoric — which has caused a renewed uproar, she said.
“What they’re doing is violating refugees’ human rights to flee,” Domenzain said. “Refugees don’t migrate, they flee to save their lives.”
She said Trump’s “doing everything in his power to make immigrants scared” in hopes that they’ll choose to leave on their own.
Domenzain traveled a couple weeks ago to a border town in Texas to see a “tent city” erected to detain migrant boys.
“They’re treated as criminals,” Domenzain said, adding she was frustrated by the lack of transparency at the centers—released photos have been controlled and neither international organizations nor politicians have been allowed inside.
“But what we have heard is horrific,” she said.
It was a hot day in Washington Saturday, with temperatures passing 90 degrees. But while the heat was uncomfortable, Domenzain noted it didn’t compare to that which children at the border experience daily.
“On the border, when we arrived at the press conference, it was 9:00 in the morning, and it was 107 degrees,” she said. “It’s a very, very, very surreal and oppressive environment.”
Against the visuals of the harsh desert environments where the children are kept, Domenzain said she has confidence in the compassion and the drive of Americans—and specifically of Rhode Islanders.
“The only reason why now the Trump Administration has started reacting is because of the kinds of things that we have done in Rhode Island and because of the kinds of things that we’ve done today,” Domenzain said. “There is no internal pressure—it’s all external.”
Donald Trump last month signed an executive order ending the separation of families, opting instead to detain them together. A federal judge also ordered last week that all families be reunited within 30 days.
“This is just going to get worse,” Domenzain said, “unless we keep on resisting at every moment.”
A demonstration held early last month in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol office in Warwick was the first on this issue held in the nation, she added.
Markey said she looks forward to continuing to not only fight bad policy, but also to look for ways to create good policy.
“There’s a bunch of folks from Rhode Island that came on an eight-hour drive in the middle of the night to be [at the protest],” she said, “and I think this is the sort of thing that can really fortify and energize us for local opportunities and fights ahead.”
Domenzain echoed that.
“Rhode Island’s immigrant history and its diversity is so, so, so powerful,” Domenzain added.
“We’re going to start seeing stories about how Rhode Island is leading against these Trump policies,” she continued. “The world is watching.”
