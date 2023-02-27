WOONSOCKET – The city’s two Ukrainian parishes took note of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with prayer services for the souls of those lost in a merciless attempt to erase the country’s independent spirit and democracy.
The pastors of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church at 394 Blackstone St. and St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 74 Harris Ave. did not mince words about what they view as Putin’s tyranny and resolve to conduct a genocide on the Ukrainian people during their respective ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
Both Ukrainian born church leaders highlighted the savagery of the war Putin has unleashed since his Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukrainian and equated it to what the world witnessed during the Nazi aggression of World War II or Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s bid to subjugate and eliminate Ukrainians in their homeland.
“It’s the commemoration of the vile attack from Russia to Ukraine,” the Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak, a native of Ukraine coming to the United States 23 years ago, said of his service on Friday.
“It’s not easy but we have to handle it. God gave us a Cross, and we need to handle it. And he is helping us to carry that Cross,” Rev. Dosyak, who still has family members in Ukraine, related.
A year after he watched the news reports announcing Russia’s widespread attack on Ukraine and began to worry about his mother, sister and nieces in the path of Putin’s aggression, Rev. Dosyak said he still does not sleep well at night.
“My thoughts are about Ukraine still fighting, we’re still alive, even though Putin’s Russia would like to destroy us, Genocide us, we are still fighting,” Rev. Dosyak said.
“And thanks to the American President (Joe Biden), to all America for supporting us, and the whole world, NATO, we will fight and kick them back to their own land. We will not give away our freedom, our democracy in Ukraine. And we will not allow Russians to diminish us, to Genocide us,” Rev. Dosyak added.
“The world has to deal with Putin and his Russia because this is a cancer on the world, if the world will do nothing that cancer will destroy all the world,” Rev. Dosyak said.
“The world, NATO, has to do something because even if the Ukrainians would push them back to their borders, but he was still alive and all his government was still alive, they will not give up, they will pick up themselves in about a year or two and do it again,” the local pastor said.
“The whole of humanity has to think about how to destroy Putin’s power in Russia,” Rev. Dosyak added.
The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church service on Friday was to pray for an ultimate peace, for the souls of Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and children lost to the war, and also for the Ukrainians still suffering in the ongoing fighting.
The prayer service held at 394 Blackstone St. Friday evening included the saying of the Rosary led by members of Woonsocket Council 113 of the Knights of Columbus.
The Rev. John A. Kiley of Woonsocket, a retired senior priest with the Diocese of Providence and religion column writer, joined Rev. Dosyak and Monsignor Roman Golemba, a former St. Michael pastor, in offering the prayers for Ukraine.
“Ukraine has gotten the short end of the stick more often than not,” Rev. Kiley said in his remarks to the gathering while recalling the starvation of the Ukrainian people and now the attack by Putin.
“Just when, in my mind, Ukraine seemed to be getting on its feet,” Rev. Kiley said.
“I think as your pastor said, the hearts, I think, of all America goes out and we are 100 percent behind you, and we are only pleased to be able send aid and assistance of military, and of life, for the people of Ukraine,” Rev. Kiley added.
David Bebyn, R.I. state deputy of the Knights of Columbus, joined Council 113 members at the service and took a moment to note his organization’s efforts to provide relief to Ukraine.
The Knights of Columbus sent out emails to all its members seeking donations for Ukraine relief and over the past year raised $20 million to help displaced refugees, Bebyn noted.
“Every single penny of that was utilized for the refugees by partnering with our Knights in Poland,” Bebyn said.
“They provided all the supplies that was needed to be able to help the refugees pouring into Poland and to help them,” Bebyn noted.
“And I can also say the K of C has made a commitment to carry this through to the end,” the knight added.
Rev. Dosyak told the gathering he saw the generosity of the K of C when he went to visit his nieces and their children in Krakow, Poland, about a month after the war began and when they had fled the fighting in the cities of the Western part of Ukraine for a time.
“In Poland, they had everything they needed, they had shelter for them, it was food, it was clothes, when you left with your children to save them from the war, you just go, you don’t think about anything else,” Rev. Dosyak said of his family members’ plight and the help they received.
At St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church Saturday afternoon, the Rev. Borislav Kroner, a native of Central Ukraine emigrating to the United States in 1988, prayed for the people of Ukraine with the help of Deacon Vasyl Janick during a Moleben service for Ukraine.
As Father Kroner and Deacon Janick offered prayers for the safety and wellbeing of Ukraine’s soldiers and people, the St. Michael Choir in the loft above the assembled participants sang back its beautifully voiced responses.
“We beseech You, O God, on behalf of the soldiers and defenders, for our brothers and sisters, for widows, orphans, those disabled and the infirm, for those under occupation and in captivity, for those in difficult living conditions, for refugees—and for all those who need your mercy and help,” the St. Michael celebrants offered.
During his remarks to the those attending the service, Father Kroner also criticized Putin for the horrors suffered by the people of Ukraine.
“We’ve gathered here on this day to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the evil and merciless, and savage attack against our just homeland,” Father Kroner said.
“I’ve heard a few people say celebrate, some say that, but this is not a celebration, this is a commemoration. It’s a commemoration of one year of death, one year of war, one year of murder, one year of betrayal, one year of pain, one year of people who have lost everything. Everything that we take for granted,” Father Kroner said.
In contrast to the everyday activities, comforts and safety Americans enjoy without thought, Father Kroner said Ukrainians live with the constant reminders of how their lives have changed in the past year.
“We need to remember that people in Ukraine are deprived of doing all those things. They don’t have a kitchen to go to, they don’t have a coffee pot to warm their coffee, they don’t have the safety that we enjoy to spend time with their loved ones,” Father Kroner said.
“Many mothers in Ukraine are still trying to explain to their children why daddy is not coming home today,” Father Kroner added.
“We have lost some of the best and brightest people and truly I know this because I knew a lot of them. I went to school with some of them. I came here when I was 13. And many of the people that I still see their faces, I will never see them again,” Father Kroner said.
In Ukraine once beautiful cities have been completely destroyed by Putin’s professed campaign to “liberate” them with a war as devastating as World War II, Father Kroner noted.
“As the rock that was held by Cain was brought down on his brother’s head, so have the missiles fallen on our nation,” Father Kroner said.
“Though fortunate enough to live in the United States, we have had our hearts completely broken by seeing what is going on,” Father Kroner said.
The pastor noted he was asked recently by someone if it would have been better for Ukraine to bow down and submit to “the Russian overlords who have tortured our country,” for the last 200 to 300 years or longer.
“We fight because if we surrender, there is no Ukraine, there are no Ukrainian churches as there were no Ukrainian churches, outlawed. There is no Ukrainian language, utterly suppressed, and there is no Ukrainian culture, completely disregarded, destroyed and relegated to small villages,” Father Kroner offered as lessons from the past in response.
The Ukrainian people endured it all, just as they are doing now, according to Father Kroner.
“This war that was supposed to be three days, it’s been a year because our people are unbending in their desire and will to live as a free people, a free nation,” Father Kroner said.
Father Kroner thanked those present for “joining your prayers to our prayers.
“I thank you for joining your desire for independence and peace in our country and for your desire to see this terrible war to come to an end,” Father Kroner added.
