WOONSOCKET – As the campaign enters its home stretch, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the man who wants her job, Council Vice President Jon Brien, have agreed to meet for a live, in-person debate on Oct. 21.
The question is, where?
The two candidates for mayor can’t seem to agree.
“Certainly it’s not something that belongs at Harris Hall,” says Baldelli-Hunt, citing concerns about COVID-19 and the need to maintain safe social distancing. “The health and safety of employees comes first.”
More than six months after the pandemic arrived, City Hall – which Harris Hall is a part of – still remains mostly closed to unannounced visits from the general public. Until recently, the City Council wasn’t even allowed into Harris Hall, the traditional seat of the legislative branch, which had been holding meetings on the remote videoconferencing platform Zoom.
It wasn’t until about three weeks ago that the council returned to live meetings – with limited seating capacity for non-members – upon the insistence of Council President Dan Gendron.
And if the council can hold meetings in Harris Hall, there’s no plausible reason a mayoral debate can’t be held there as well, argues Brien.
“I’m not sure what the resistance is to opening Harris Hall,” he said. “Considering this is a debate for the office of the mayor of Woonsocket, it’s appropriate for Harris Hall, which is the people’s hall. I don’t think it’s the mayor’s call.”
But Harris Hall isn’t just the first choice for Brien, it’s also that of the sponsors of the debate, albeit for purely technical reasons. Roger Bouchard, general manager of radio station WNRI, says that even though there will be no live spectators for the debate in Harris Hall, the radio station wants to air the debate on cable television, and the facility is already hard-wired to allow broadcast engineer Paul Jacob of Jacob Video & Sound to set up his equipment.
“We want to use Harris Hall, but it’s for technical reasons,” said Bouchard. “Not for political reasons.”
Attendance in the hall will be limited to 15 people, in keeping with the state-mandated cap for indoor gatherings, which means entry will be limited to the moderator, technicians, candidates and perhaps a guest or two for each of the latter. There will be a live broadcast on WNRI, however, and possibly a live cablecast; if not, the debate will be taped for cablecast later, at a time to be announced.
Bouchard’s co-host on the WNRI morning “Daybreak Southern New England” show – Jeff Gamache – will serve as the moderator for the debate, a role he has assumed during election seasons for many years. Gamache will be looking for ideas from residents on topics the candidates should cover. Email them to upfront@wnri.com, he says.
Baldelli-Hunt says she has delegated all the authority for regulating the use of public buildings during the pandemic to Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, in his capacity as the city’s director of emergency management. When the council was pushing to resume meetings at Harris Hall, Shatraw was suggesting the alternative of a portion of Woonsocket Harris Public Library – one of two sites Baldelli-Hunt now offers as a capable, and cable-ready, substitute for Harris Hall.
“Harris Hall is not the only location that can accommodate that,” according to Baldelli-Hunt, who says Woonsocket Middle School would also work.
But Bouchard said he checked with Jacob, who told him that neither WMS nor the community room at Harris Library is equipped for a cable setup.
First elected in 2013, Baldelli-Hunt is seeking her fourth term as mayor and she is taking full advantage of her incumbency to project an image of herself as a capable steward of the city on economic development, fiscal stability and low taxes. In the past few weeks, she’s been front and center at ribbon cuttings for new businesses, food drives and, most recently, a $3 million makeover of a long-vacant health club that was purchased by the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island.
This is the second time in as many election cycles that a Brien is attempting to unseat the incumbent. Like Baldelli-Hunt, Brien is a former lawmaker whose father, former City Council President Albert G. Brien, mounted a spirited campaign against Baldelli-Hunt in 2018. The elder Brien died suddenly earlier this summer at his home on South Main Street at the age of 79.
Brien has been walking neighborhoods daily – with a mask on most of the time – to meet constituents and press his case for the new leadership, which he says is essential to achieving greater prosperity for the city. While Baldelli-Hunt is proud of her record, Brien has a less than glowing review on his website, which states, “Woonsocket has survived, but it has not thrived.”
Amid the barriers to retail campaigning posed by COVID-19, a televised debate may offer Brien a comparatively rare opportunity to reach a large audience with his message in one fell swoop during this unusual election season.
And he’s not about to give it up.
If he has to, he says, he’ll ask his peers on the council to pass a resolution instructing Baldelli-Hunt to open up Harris Hall for the mayoral debate.
“We’ll do what we have to do,” he says.
Despite the tug-of-war over the locale where they would meet, Baldelli-Hunt says she’s eager to face off against Brien.
“I’m looking forward to it,” the mayor says.
Brien said, “That makes two of us.”
