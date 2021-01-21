WOONSOCKET — The City Council was supposed to hold a meeting with the administration Tuesday to discuss Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s top priorities through the 2022 election cycle, but it was canceled due to an advertising snafu and hasn’t yet been rescheduled.
The agenda had included a number of high-profile topics, including plans for nullifying the deed restrictions on Barry Field and its redevelopment; the locations of solar fields and electric vehicle charging stations; the renovation of Cass Park; and the reopening of City Hall, which has been largely closed to the public since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The mere addition of the Barry Field restrictions to the agenda is an indication that the City Council is open to somehow “quieting” the deed on Barry Field. The 22-acre site on the North Smithfield line is prime commercial real estate, but it was donated to the city many years ago on the condition that its use be restricted for education or recreation. An effort in Superior Court to neutralize the prohibitions, thereby allowing the city to sell the Woonsocket High School Villa Novans football field, collapsed amid opposition from the council and the school committee several years ago.
Meanwhile, a plan in motion to redevelop Cass Park includes a new state-of-the-art replacement for the WHS gridiron. Several months ago, during her reelection campaign, Baldelli-Hunt announced that she intended to finance the balance of the improvements through the sale of high-quality gravel in Cass Park.
Council President Daniel Gendron called the mini-summit about two weeks ago, billing it as an opportunity to identify common goals with the administration so the two sides can work productively for the balance of the present elective term.
Other topics the council had placed on the agenda were the use of federal EMA and CARES Act funding that could become critical in balancing COVID-racked budgets; the seating of a charter review commission; road reconstruction; the sale and reuse of the former Woonsocket Middle School; and the replacement of the animal shelter.
Tuesday’s meeting was canceled on the advice of City Solicitor John DeSimone, according to City Clerk Christina Harmon. He determined that it had not been advertised early enough to comply with the 48-hour window required by the Open Meetings Act.
Notice of the meeting was published on Friday, Jan. 15, but DeSimone told her that Martin Luther King Day may not be counted as part of the advance window, Duarte said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.