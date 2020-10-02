BLACKSTONE – Changes to the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District’s 51-year-old regional school agreement policy, which includes a process that would allow the committee to potentially reorganize district grade configurations, are expected to go before Millville special town meeting voters on Saturday and Blackstone voters on Nov. 17.
School Committeewoman Sarah Williams, who also sits on the 12-member Regional Agreement Amendment Committee, told the school board last week that Millville’s special town meeting will be held at noon at the Millville Elementary School ballfield. The regional agreement comes under Article 9 on the 14-article warrant and will require a simple majority to pass.
The Blackstone selectmen are meeting Oct. 6 to officially set the date for that town’s special town meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The Regional Agreement Amendment Committee worked for nearly a year to review the school district’s regional agreement as a governance document and make suggestions to not only update the document, but make it easier to understand and make sure it meets the current needs of the district.
The original regional school agreement creating the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District was passed in 1967.
The amendment committee’s recommendations were approved by the School Committee in April and then submitted to the selectmen of both towns to have them put on the warrant for special town meetings. If approved by voters in both towns, the changes will be submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Last year, the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District hired the Massachusetts Association of Regional Schools to provide technical assistance to the Regional Agreement Amendment Committee, which is made up of one member of the Board of Selectmen and one member of the Finance Committee from each member town; one member of the School Committee from each town; and one parent and one community member from each member town. Also sitting on the panel are Schools Superintendent Jason DeFalco and Assistant Superintendent Matt Ehrenworth.
The biggest change to the agreement that is being recommended by the Regional Agreement Amendment Committee deals with student placement. Specifically, the amendment sets forth a process that would allow the School Committee to reassign grades to different schools with a two-thirds vote and more than six months’ notice. The goal of the recommendation, the amendment committee says, is to allow for fair and equitable educational opportunities for all students in the district.
But in order to begin developing a plan to potentially reorganize district grade configurations, the language in the regional agreement needed to be amended because a process for changing grade-level school assignments does not exist in the current agreement.
According to school officials, the new language creates a process that requires a public hearing prior to a School Committee vote. In addition, it requires that at least six members of the committee vote in favor of the reorganization. Finally, it also sets a deadline for the vote in order to ensure adequate time to transition to the new structure should it be approved.
Other proposed changes to the regional agreement include:
• Date of School Committee elections: Allows the School Committee to hold its own election if one of the towns changes its election date.
• Post Graduate students: Allows charging tuition for students wishing to acquire additional skills.
• Emergency student placement: Allows for the temporary relocation of students if the physical plant is rendered un-usable.
• Town leased buildings: Clarifies current practice of towns’ insurance responsibilities.
• New member town: Clarifies process to add a new town to the district.
• Withdrawal of a member town: Clarifies responsibilities of a withdrawing town and that the withdrawal of a member town means the dissolution of the region.
• Regional Agreement review: Requires the School Committee to review the regional agreement every five years.
School officials say having an updated, concise and user-friendly regional agreement would benefit any future public discussions the regional towns might have on elementary school configurations or de-regionalization, two concepts that have been put on the table for consideration by various town and school officials over the three past years.
If the proposed agreement recommendations are approved by voters, the document could lead officials in both towns to revisit the concept of a unified elementary school system, which would allow students in kindergarten through Grade 5 to be educated collectively with peers from both Blackstone and Millville during the elementary years.
After four years of extensive study, meetings and surveys, a Regional Agreement Subcommittee recommended three years ago that the Blackstone-Millville Regional School Committee amend the district’s regional school agreement policy to allow students in pre-school through Grade 5, regardless of which town they live in, to be educated together. The school board voted to support the concept and to submit town meeting articles seeking voter approval in both Millville and Blackstone. Voters in Blackstone approve it, but it was rejected in Millville.
The Blackstone-Millville Regional School District was established in 1967 and includes one elementary school in Millville (Millville Elementary School, pre-school-Grade 5); two elementary schools in Blackstone (John F. Kennedy, kindergarten-Grade 3 and Augustine F. Maloney, Grades 4-5); and a middle school and high school in Blackstone (Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School and Blackstone-Millville Regional High School).
The district serves 1,882 students, has a 135-member teaching staff and is overseen by an elected eight-member School Committee, with four members from each town.
Right now, Millville students only attend the Millville Elementary School in Millville, while only Blackstone students attend the John F. Kennedy and Augustine F. Maloney Elementary Schools in Blackstone.
