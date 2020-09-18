WOONSOCKET – Cantor Jeffrey Cornblatt has become accustomed to leading solo Jewish Sabbath services at Congregation B’nai Israel at 224 Prospect Street since the state’s COVID-19 pandemic prevention protocols went to effect back in March.
Cornblatt’s services have been carried live on Zoom video conferencing as a safe option for the congregation’s continued participation in religious observances even if that has been from a distance.
All that will change this weekend when Congregation B’nai Israel holds its first in-person services as part of the Rosh Hashanah High Holiday marking the Jewish New Year.
The weekend services will be a welcome reopening of the sanctuary to members of the more than 120-year-old local Jewish congregation.
“All of our weekend services have been completely online with no one in-building except me,” Cornblatt said while noting the change for Rosh Hashanah and also Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish High Holiday, a day of atonement.
Having spent the past months singing his prayers alone before a video camera, Cornblatt said he will have to push a reset button while welcoming participants into the congregation’s sanctuary for services on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.
“I’m excited to see how many people show up and I will have to remember to look at them because I am used to just looking at the camera,” Cornblatt said.
The services will be held with all state and federal guidelines for social distancing and personal protective precautions, such as wearing masks, in place to keep everyone safe, according to Cornblatt.
The protocols will also include participants signing up for the services in advance by calling the B’nai Israel office at 762-3651 to register, as well the hiring of a Woonsocket Police Department detail officer to help congregation ushers check people in and to provide security.
The holiday service will be a traditional Jewish service with readings from Torah and the Cantor’s prayers and is open to anyone wishing to join the observance and follow the required safety protocols and registration requirements, according to Cornblatt.
For those not yet ready to attend in person, Cornblatt said Congregation B’nai Israel’s officers and board of directors have opted to allow the in-person service to be video conferenced on Zoom, and those wishing to access the program can sign-up in advance by calling the office for details.
During the pandemic, the online connections for Congregation services have given Cornblatt a special and somewhat unexpected bit of encouragement – more people have been tuning in than attended in-person services before they ended in March.
Cornblatt has seen the number of participants double for the online services and that interest seems to be growing.
“People love to participate,” Cornblatt said while explaining that the services have helped Congregation members facing many uncertainties and emotional impacts during the crisis.
Although B’nai Israel was able to arrange for the online connections as a conservative Jewish congregation, Cornblatt said the rules for minyah, or a high holiday’s minimum quorum of 10, was a matter for additional consideration.
Ultimately, the Congregation’s board decided on including the count of online participants with those in person to determine the minyah so services could be held even if less than ten members attend in person.
“This is to help people feel better, and particularly during a pandemic,” Cornblatt said of the planned services. “Sometimes you can get bound up in the rules and regulations to the point that you take away the opportunity for people to feel better,” Cornblatt said.
Peter Tedeschi, a longtime member of Congregation B’nai Israel involved in planning for the reopening, believes it will be a notable step forward for the local Jewish community under the pandemic.
“It is a place of worship and it is where you go to have your daily, weekly and holiday religious services,” Tedeschi said of the Prospect Street sanctuary.
It is fortunate for the congregation’s members today that B’nai Israel’s leading members opted to go spacious and beautiful when the new synagogue replacing the old one at Greene and Front streets was built on Prospect Street, Tedeschi noted.
Congregation B’nai Israel’s formal sanctuary seats about 350 people and the design includes an option for opening wall panels to the central lobby and a similar wall panel arrangement allows the opposing space of the building’s auditorium to be combined for a much large space for services.
As a result, B’nai Israel should be able to more than accommodate the state requirements for social distancing and even exceed them with spacing of 10 feet or more between people as an added precaution, Tedeschi said.
“We will not go over capacity and all state laws for social distancing will be followed,” he said.
During the service, some further precautions will be taken such as Cantor Cornblatt, B’nai Israel’s religious leader, conducting most religious rites himself and without the traditional assistance of congregation members.
The state recommends no more than 125 people at an indoor service and Tedeschi said B’nai Israel expects fewer than two dozen people to attend its services over the weekend as a result of online live streaming being available to congregation members.
There will be no choir singing or musical instruments played during the service and Cantor Cornblatt will be situated at least 14 feet from the rest of the participants while performing his portions of the services, Tedeschi said.
Tedeschi sees the online connections for those not able to attend in person as a necessity during the pandemic and one that, as Cornblatt suggested, might have some unforeseen benefits to the health of the congregation.
“More Jewish people in the area will learn that we provide beautiful services and as a result maybe they will be interested in joining our congregation,” he said.
The holiday observances will begin at 224 Prospect Street with a short service Friday night starting at 7 p.m., Tedeschi said.
Saturday’s Rosh Hashanah service will begin at 9 a.m. and also be on Zoom. The second part of Rosh Hashanah observances will be held on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. at Prospect Street and on Zoom.
Yom Kippur services will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, and be followed on Monday with a day service beginning at 9 a.m., an afternoon service at 5 p.m. and an evening service at 6 p.m. with all also being offered on Zoom.
