WOONSOCKET – The state Department of Business Regulation has lifted its citation notice against Boilermakers Food and Spirits after the 81 Allen St. nightspot was ordered to close its bar for violating the governor’s executive orders on COVID-19 last month.
“Boilermakers has made the necessary corrections and recently passed a reinspection,” Brian Hodge, a spokesman for RI Commerce Corp., said in an email on Tuesday. “A notice of compliance will go up on the website tomorrow.”
After an unannounced visit to Boilermarkers by inspectors from the state Department of Health, DBR issued an eight-count violation notice against the establishment on Sept. 15.
Among other things, DBR says Boilermakers violated Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders by allowing employees to work behind the bar without a protective barrier between them and seated customers. Also, glassware and drink-making stations were closer than the required minimum of six feet from customers and there were standing patrons at the bar after the cutoff of 11 p.m.
Several other violations were logged in the compliance order, including the failure to maintain a written plan for the safe operation of the establishment, failure to maintain an employee work log, and failure to screen patrons for symptoms of COVID-19 or to display educational posters about the virus on the premises.
In addition, the establishment was cited for failure to perform an “environmental cleaning” of the premises at least once a day after workers could provide no documentation indicating that such procedures were taking place.
Boilermakers is among many businesses the DBR has cited since Raimondo began reopening an assortment of close-contact and customer-facing enterprises, from retail and personal care to bars and restaurants, amid a smorgasbord of often complex regulations that vary from one type of business to another. Statewide, DBR has issued compliance orders to nearly 100 establishments since June for allegedly violating the social distancing rules, including Subway Restaurant, 482 Clinton St. and Debbie’s Breakfast Place, 804 Park Ave.
There were also 11 violation notices issued to establishments elsewhere in the Blackstone Valley, including Three Flags Bakery, 1255 Broad St., Sunshine Market, 181 Washington St., Restaurante Montecristo, 4804 Broad St., Migz Wireless, 747 Broad St., and Georgia’s Restaurant, 915 Dexter St., all in Central Falls; Countryside Liquors, 553 Armistice Blvd., FabCity Cigar Lounge, 1438 Newport Ave., Liberty Lunch, 732 Central Ave., Boulevard Grill & Cigar Lounge, 609 Armistice Blvd., all in Pawtucket; Fairlawn Golf Course, 3 Sherman Ave., Lincoln; and Matt’s on Mendon Barber Shop, 3469 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In addition to the citation list, DBR maintains a roster of establishments that have been given a clean bill of health after having been visited by safety inspectors.
The most recent list includes scores of establishments throughout the state and was based on inspections conducted Sept. 21-27. There are only two Woonsocket businesses on it – Tractor Supply, 1913 Diamond Hill Road and Butcher Brothers, a meat and provisions store at 143 N. Main St.
