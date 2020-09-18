The Beacon Pole Hill Chapter of the National Sociey Daughters of the American Revolution is excited to announce a contest in honor of Constitution Week 2020. K-12 students are invited to memorize the Preamble and recite it to the satisfaction of their classroom, Social Studies, or American History teacher. All participants will receive a certificate of achievement and be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to a local ice cream shop. Local businesses have donated gift certificates for the contest. Please contact BeaconPoleHillNSDAR@gmail.com for more information.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the congressional resolution into public law designating Sept. 17-23 as an annual commemoration of America’s most important document. For years the Daughters of the American Revolution has championed this celebration and offered events, contests, and resources to teachers to help the Nation, especially young people, learn about, remember, and honor the foundational document of American freedom and prosperity.
Additionally, we invite all businesses, government offices, and houses of worship with bell towers in Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Scituate, Woonsocket, and Burrillville to participate in Bells Across America. On Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. EST, bells from the East to West coasts will ring simultaneously, celebrating the signing of the Constitution of the United States in 1787.
On Sept. 19 at noon, the chapter will reenact a short reading of the Constitution. Town Criers read the newly signed Constitution in town squares and markets in 1787 as copies were distributed throughout the newly organized United States of America. The event will stream on Facebook Live through the Beacon Pole Hill Chapter, NSDAR page (facebook.com/BeaconPoleHill). A recording of the event will also be posted on YouTube.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, or to become a member, please visit www.dar.org.
