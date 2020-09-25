WOONSOCKET – It's a balmy 59 degrees outside on a recent morning as Dave Lahousse shines the beam of a handheld thermometer at the interior of the see-through, spherical structure in the parking lot across the street from his Cass Avenue restaurant, Kay's.
“Eighty-one degrees,” proclaims Lahousse. “They've been running 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the outside temperatures.”
The bubble-like shelters – Lahousse has two – are actually clear geodesic domes, basically a semi-sphere built from multiple interlocking triangles of heavy-gauge, transparent plastic. The Florida company that manufactures them likely sells a good deal of the enclosures for use as backyard greenhouses, but Lahousse, a lifelong restaurateur, isn't planning on growing tulips in them.
In a time when COVID-19 and its attendant limits on indoor seating capacity are driving restaurants into the ground, the bubbles are a key part of Lahousse's strategy for keeping Kay's thriving. After setting up a dozen outdoor tables for an expansion of summertime seating, the bubbles are going to help him extend the outdoor dining season through autumn and, if all goes according to plan, deep into the winter – even if there's two feet of snow on the ground, he says.
“It's important for me financially,” says Lahousse, but it's not just about keeping business percolating. “It's about jobs. I don't want to lay anybody off. If I can keep these going I might not have to lay anybody off.”
Lahousse bought the spheres from Gardenigloo USA several weeks ago for about $1,400 each. Patrons took such a liking to them that he asked for 10 more, but so many restaurants are trying to get their hands on them that they're back-ordered. Lahousse says he's expecting to take delivery of them shortly.
Lahousse is limiting seating in the domes to parties of four for the time being, or about half their capacity. The structures are surprisingly spacious – each one is 12 feet in diameter, 6 feet 9 inches high and has about 107 square feet of floor space, according to the vendor.
The shape of the domes suggests that most of the snow that falls on them will slide off, but the manufacturer says they're capable of holding up to 90 pounds of frozen precipitation. Also, they're anchored to the ground by clamps screwed directly into the asphalt so they don't blow away in a stiff wind.
Before Lahousse acquired the domes, he already set up a dozen outdoor tables and was warming up the dining area in cool weather with a propane heater. But Lahousse says the domes are so efficient at capturing heat that he isn't quite sure yet whether he'll need anything more than pure sunlight to maintain a comfortable environment for dining inside of them, even when it's chilly outside.
The term “iconic” is often bandied about rather loosely in describing unusual businesses or other enterprises that have carved a unique niche in the market, but when it comes to Kay's, it's hard to think of a more fitting word. Founded 52 years ago by Roger Caron, the unassuming corner spot with the brick facade was known for many years as the place with just three items on the menu, all sandwiches – steak, ham and roast beef.
“The only exception was during Lent,” says Lahousse, when Caron added to the menu a tuna salad sandwich, which was made with onions he chopped with a hand-crank grinder.
Lahousse bought the restaurant about 20 years ago and for many years kept up Caron's old three-sandwich tradition. But sometimes it seemed like it wasn't just his tradition – it belonged to the whole city. People complained when he tried to introduce changes, which he did anyway – slowly – over the years.
But now is no time for restaurants to be half-stepping, Lahousse says, and the domes are just part of what he's talking about. COVID-19, with all its rules on physical distancing and other business-hostile burdens, have created a new maxim for Lahousse: change or die.
“I've reinvented this place,” he says. “I'm not just Kay's with 11 sandwiches on the menu anymore."
In addition to the domes and the outdoor tables, Lahousse has scrambled up the menu with new entrees, appetizers and regular specials. Though it's not as commonplace anymore since the bar end of the business reopened, he's pushing the occasional cocktail out the door, too.
“You've gotta give people something different right now,” says Lahousse.
It's all part of staying afloat in a time when, under Gov. Gina Raimondo's executive orders – similar to those in Massachusetts and other parts of the country – restaurants are only allowed to use a portion of their indoor seating capacity. Two-thirds is the rule of thumb, but there are other directives applied to restaurants by the state Department of Business Regulation, and any restaurant that wants to avoid a citation would be well-advised to study the regulations carefully before welcoming guests.
Lahousse, for example, is using just 11 of 33 indoor tables.
Many in the hospitality trades say these types of accommodations for COVID-19 pose an existential threat to restaurants, and there's ample carnage in the streets to illustrate the point. According to GoLocalProv, an online media organization, at least 15 restaurants in Rhode Island have closed since the onset of the pandemic, including marquee names like Blackie's and the Greenville Inn, both in Smithfield.
And in an industry known for surviving on thin profit margins, driven by high table turnover, many restaurateurs fear that the likelihood of additional failure increases the longer the limits on indoor seating capacity go on.
Lahousse says he's lucky – he owns the real estate in which Kay's does business. Many restaurants are tenants and they have to pay rent – a stone they're increasingly forced to roll uphill during the reign of COVID-19. Moreover, he owns the spacious lot across from Kay's, which has enabled him to compensate for the loss of indoor dining with outside seating – a luxury many of his peers may not have.
His assessment of the future for the state's restaurant economy sounds rather ominous.
“I say there's a lot of restaurants that are out of business, but they don't know that they're out of business,” he says.
Lahousse, 59, has been working in the restaurant industry since he was nine years old, when he used to help out his older brother with cleaning chores at the now-defunct Vermette's. As a young teen, he worked at Kay's, too.
He later studied culinary arts at Davies Career and Technical Center in Lincoln and went on to become the head chef for Pub Dennis, a chain that once operated 22 restaurants in Rhode Island – and Lahousse was in charge of the dining room in every one.
In addition to Kay's, Lahousse owns and operates The Lodge on Breakneck Hill Road in Lincoln. There, COVID-19 also provided a window to close down for a spell and do some remodeling.
For Lahousse, all of the bobbing and weaving, all the adaptations he's making due to COVID-19, are both costly and labor intensive. Right now he has put about $20,000 into the tables, domes and other fixtures associated with outdoor dining, and that doesn't include $100 a month to rent a cargo container where the tables are put into storage at night and brought out again each morning.
COVID-19 may have been a kick in the pants, but Lahousse says it forced him to think creatively and it's been an invigorating experience. He won't be surprised if some of the changes he's made outlive the pandemic.
“I haven't worked this hard in many, many years, but I'm having a lot of fun doing it,” he says. “I've kind of turned a bad thing into a good thing.”
