WOONSOCKET – A Smithfield man was ordered held without bail at the state prison Monday on drug trafficking charges after police seized about an ounce of cocaine and more than $1,800 from him over the weekend.
Mitchell S. Savard, 23, of 25 Smith Ave., was arraigned on one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Sixth District Court, Providence, following his arrest Saturday. In addition, state prosecutors charged him as a violator of his probation on a 2019 conviction on local police charges of drug trafficking for which he drew a 10-year sentence, with two to serve and the balance suspended with probation.
He’s due back in court for another hearing on Dec. 9, according to the judiciary’s database.
Patrol Officer Nicholas Maglio reported that Savard was a passenger in the 2006 Cadillac Deville he stopped near Chester and Social streets about 1 a.m. Saturday for operating without headlights.
Maglio said there was an active warrant for Savard’s arrest from the Division of Probation and Parole and he began a routine search of his belongings prior to taking him into custody.
Savard was carrying $1,833 in cash in his wallet. In the front passenger seat of the vehicle, where Savard had been sitting, the police found a backpack containing the residue of marijuana and white powder.
“As I was conducting my inventory, the black cell phone that Mitchel had placed on the dash before stepping out of the vehicle did not stop ringing,” Maglio observed.
Later, at police headquarters, as police were inventorying items that Savard was carrying with him, officers noticed a bulge near one of his pockets and found three glassine bags of cocaine concealed in his underwear. The combined weight of the three packets was about 27 grams, or roughly an ounce.
In addition, police found a packet of marijuana in Savard’s possession that weighed about 15 grams, plus a second cell phone that, like the other one, continued to ring “almost non-stop,” according to Maglio.
The other passenger in the Cadillac was released without charges, but police are considering charges against the driver, an Uxbridge woman, for allegedly operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to police reports.
If Savard’s name sounds familiar, it may be only partly due to his 2019 conviction for drug trafficking. In August 2016, after responding to a report of a disturbance off Cass Avenue, a city policeman fired his gun at him after a foot chase, wounding him in the hand. The officer thought Savard was reaching for a gun as he took cover behind a Dumpster, and an independent investigation by the state police and the attorney general later concluded the shooting was justified.
His father – also Mitchell Savard – was so incensed that he vowed to seek redress by running a write-in campaign for mayor in the fall elections that year. He never did, but the elder Savard, now 44, made headlines another way soon after.
In 2017, the elder Savard was involved in a road-rage incident on I-295 in Johnston that led to the death of another motorist, Erik Salazar, 23. Savard allegedly pumped the brakes of his vehicle in a travel lane, causing a tow truck traveling behind him to stop suddenly. Salazar was driving a box truck that slammed into the rear of the tow truck, causing his death and leaving a passenger in his vehicle with serious injuries.
A Superior Court jury later found Savard guilty of one count of driving to endanger, death resulting, for which he was sentenced to serve five years at the ACI.
