WOONSOCKET – A Providence County grand jury has indicted a city man on five counts in connection with the murder of his roommate, the attorney general said.
Paul Raposo, 26, is facing charges of murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, failing to report a death, and firing in a compact area.
Raposo, who is presently held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions, is to be arraigned in Superior Court on Oct. 14, according to Kristy dosReis, spokeswoman for the attorney general.
Members of the Woonsocket Police Department arrested Raposo in River Island Park on June 26, hours after he allegedly shot his roommate, Derek Desjardin, 30, in the head. Raposa was in possession of the murder weapon, a loaded 9mm handgun, when he was taken into custody.
Raposo was seen running away from the apartment he shared with Desjardin at 408 Cass Avenue moments before relatives of the victim discovered his body in the apartment. They went looking for Desjardin after the father of two failed to show up for work at his landscaping job with a local company.
Police say the killing was likely the result of a feud over money.
