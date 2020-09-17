PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket man on Tuesday was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for molesting a girl under the age of 14 over a three-year span between 2016 and 2019, the Attorney General’s Office announced.
David Devlin, 37, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree child molestation. At a hearing on Tuesday, Providence County Superior Court Justice Luis M. Matos sentenced Devlin to 35 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions, with 12 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation, the AG’s Office said.
The court also issued a no-contact order between Devlin and the girl. Devlin is additionally required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to lifetime community supervision.
Had the case proceeded to trial, the state was ready to prove that over three years, between 2016 and 2019, Devlin molested a girl under the age of 14 who was known to him in Pawtucket, the AG’s Office said.
“There are so many challenges facing so many children today, among them exposure to sexual exploitation. Every child deserves to live safe from the kind of life-altering criminal acts committed by the defendant here; unconscionable acts that warrant the lengthy term of imprisonment imposed by the Court today,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement emailed on Tuesday afternoon. “I commend the victim’s courage, and hope that today’s sentence will bring her and her loved ones some sense of justice.”
