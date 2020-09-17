PROVIDENCE – A Providence man will spend the next 15 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after he was sentenced last week on firearms charges after violating the terms of his probation from a previous firearms conviction, stemming from when Central Falls Police seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition from his car earlier this summer, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Russell Cartagena, 38, of Providence, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm without a license. At a hearing last Thursday, Providence County Superior Court Magistrate Richard Raspallo sentenced Cartagena to 20 years at the ACI with 15 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation, the AG’s Office said.
Had Cartagena’s case proceeded to trial, the state was prepared to prove that on June 28, Central Falls Police Officers seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition from Cartagena’s car during a vehicle stop in the city, the AG’s Office said.
That evening, Central Falls Police stopped Cartagena for running a stop sign while driving in a Toyota Avalon on Summit Street. Officers later searched the vehicle, which was registered to Cartagena, and found a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun with additional magazines and bullets.
At the time of his arrest, Cartagena was on probation after having been convicted in 2012 of carrying a pistol without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the AG’s Office.
“Rhode Islanders are well aware of the rising tide of gun violence in recent months. That violence is driven by criminals like the defendant here, who time after time possess firearms and are prepared to use them,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a prepared statement. “This defendant has now paid a heavy price, one entirely justified by his repeated gun crimes. The Central Falls police did a fine job on this case, and I am grateful for their efforts.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
