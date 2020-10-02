NORTH SMITHFIELD – The school department will move forward with plans for full in-student attendance, but slowly and cautiously after a pre-kindergarten student at the North Smithfield Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The finding resulted in the quarantining of 30 students in two pre-k classrooms at the school along with eight members of the school staff, according to the school department.
The school committee voted unanimously Wednesday to support School Supt. Michael St. Jean’s recommendation for returning just kindergartners to full attendance next week and first graders to full attendance the following week as the first step back.
The school district’s experience with COVID-19 would be closely watched during the next two weeks and the committee updated at that time on whether additional grades can be moved to full attendance in future phases.
“As many people know, I lean to getting back to full time student learning and obviously we need to do that safely,” School Committee Chairman James Lombardi, III, said before the panel’s vote.
“I rely on your expertise in opening K and 1 and moving forward, to reevaluate is something I fully support,” Lombardi added.
Local schools are currently on a hybrid schedule implemented at the start of school in September that divided students into two cohorts, each attending in-person two days a week with three days of distance learning at home.
The school committee heard some parents call for a full return for all students as of Oct. 13 as indicated by Gov. Gina Raimondo in her statewide return to school recommendation but also from a number of parents and school staff satisfied with the current hybrid arrangement as a safe compromise.
St. Jean gave an extensive overview of the district’s current school operations while noting repeatedly what difficulties a full return for all students simultaneously would pose in maintaining adequate social distancing in the classrooms and cafeterias as well as potential impacts on school staffing.
The hybrid model allows every classroom retain six feet or more between students, St. Jean said, “which as you know 6 feet is the magic number that is sort the standard.
St. Jean said there is increasing pressure for the district to open fully and noted “where we are at right now, as a community, as a school district, we have some difficult decisions.”
“There is the expectation to start opening up fully. And to be honest we want to open up fully. We truly believe that that is the best model for students. Except we also have to be mindful of the public health aspect of this,” St. Jean said.
The hybrid model allows that guideline to be used even though the state has since relented on the requirement, he noted.
“Our cafeterias were able to seat students in the cafeteria with sufficient distancing so that they can remove their mask, they can eat their lunch, they can return their masks and move on to their class,” St. Jean said of the hybrid model.
The hybrid plan allowed the district to accommodate its busing needs with its available 13 buses and the drivers it was able to secure despite many busing companies seeing drivers give up their jobs due to the pandemic, he noted.
That would not be the case under a full return to school, he explained.
“And to be honest we want to open up fully. We truly believe that that is the best model for students. Except we also have to be mindful of the public health aspect of this,” he said.
NSES School Nurse Teacher Salpi O’Neill and the school’s Principal Jennifer Daigneault detailed the steps leading to the identification of school district’s first case of COVID-19 at NSES on Tuesday and what has been done to contain any spread of the illness among others.
O’Neill explained how she reviews daily check-in forms submitted by parents for any symptoms of illness and how students would be sent home or referred for state-provided testing as a result of those checks.
The student found to be positive for COVID-19 was the first such case identified from all the prior reviews and under the Department of Health’s guides such a student would be quarantined for 14 days with their family members before being allowed to return to school following a negative test for the virus, according to the school nurse.
Contact tracing would also be used to identify anyone coming within 6 feet of the student for a period of longer than 15 minutes and they would also have to quarantine as direct contacts, O’Neill explained.
“So it would be the student in front the student behind and the student on the left and the student on the right,” O’Neill said of the direct contact identifications. That would also apply to anyone the student encountered in that manner in the cafeteria or on the bus, and might include the teachers and staff as well, she noted.
St. Jean said he could not provide many specifics on the North Smithfield Elementary case but noted that it had caused him to reflect on what the news meant for the reopening plan in general.
“This was an unfortunate learning curve for us because this is the first time we had a positive case and I want to thank Salpi and Jen Daigneault for taking point on this,” he said.
The staff members briefed other principals in the system on what had occurred and shared their experiences “because this is going to continue to happen and sooner than we would hope actually,” St. Jean said.
Daigneault joined St. Jean in commending her school’s staff and students for their handling of the opening of schools and the steps needed to keep everyone safe.
“Our teachers have been miraculous in this entire thing,” she noted. “This is not what any of us signed up for, when we went to school it was not to do this. We went to school and we got trained and we do this job because we love our students and we love our families and this is just a whole new world for us,” Daigneault said.
The principal said her staff believes in the need to have “face to face” teaching with their students but the events on Tuesday had been a reality check of sorts.
“And the feeling that that brought, and the scared feeling that that brought to our entire school community happened. We have eight members of our school faculty on quarantine right now and they are critical members of our faculty,” she explained.
Daigneault said NSES has put a of protocols and procedures in place to “keep our kids very safe” but she also believes the hybrid plan has allowed many of the options needed to “keep our children very safe within the cohort that they are into right now.”
She also suggest a slow approach to a return to full attendance.
“I firmly believe that kids need to be in school. I don’t take that away at all, that is exactly where we need our kids to be but not at the detriment of the health and safety of our kids or our school community especially our most vulnerable little learners,” Daigneault said.
