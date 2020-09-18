It’s not all that often that we look to the skies and beg for a rainy day or two, particularly on the final weekend of summer, but Rhode Island sure could use a few days of wet weather right about now.
According to the weather forecasting website AccuWeather, the Blackstone Valley hasn’t seen measurable rainfall since Sept. 3 and there isn’t any more than a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the forecast until early-October.
Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Thursday morning issued a statewide Drought Advisory based on indicators and assessments reviewed by the state’s Drought Steering Committee. The committee, which falls under the purview of the Water Resources Board, convened on Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 with federal, state, and local experts to assess Rhode Island’s current drought conditions, as well as the status of the four major drought indices.
According to the governor’s office, the four major drought indices are precipitation, Palmer Drought Severity Index, streamflow, and groundwater.
At the Sept. 10 meeting, the committee determined that the data supported making an official recommendation to Raimondo to issue a Drought Advisory. The issuance of a Drought Advisory helps the Water Resources Board educate Rhode Islanders about the conditions being observed and to connect impacted residents and businesses with resources, state officials explained in a press release issued Thursday.
“I want to reassure Rhode Islanders that we have systems in place to respond to dry conditions, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks ahead,” Raimondo said in a statement issued Thursday morning. “We are encouraging residents and businesses to identify their water supplier and watch for any water restrictions in their area.”
“I also want to remind Rhode Islanders to be considerate of their water usage, because we all play a role in our state’s water conservation efforts,” the governor added.
Raimondo encouraged residents and businesses to check in with their local water supplier for any restrictions and take steps to conserve water, including:
•Don’t water during the warmest part of the day, which is usually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when most water evaporates
•Try not to “over-water” your lawn, as the average lawn needs only one inch of water per week
•Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps as opposed to spraying them down with a hose
•Check load sizes when washing laundry or dishes to ensure you are not using more water than needed
Water Resources Board Chairwoman Susan Licardi said in a statement on Thursday: “While our state’s water supply system is designed to handle drought conditions, it is important for the public to be aware and take precautionary steps. WRB staff and our partners will closely monitor conditions moving forward.”
Despite the statewide Drought Advisory, it’s largely been business as usual at the Pawtucket Water Supply Board, according to Chief Engineer James DeCelles, who said on Thursday that reservoir levels are “at typical levels for this time of year.”
“We’re right at our normal, charting at our normal trend…” DeCelles said. “I’ve been here since 2005, we haven’t had to implement any odd-even bans, our supply is way more than we use right now.”
The Pawtucket Water Supply Board is a water supplier that serves approximately 100,000 in a retail service area including Pawtucket, Central Falls, and the Valley Falls section of Cumberland. The water resources of the Pawtucket Water Supply Board consists of both surface water and groundwater within the Abbott Run watershed, a tributary of the Blackstone River, of which the Water Supply Board owns about 10 percent. The watershed lies within Cumberland in Rhode Island and Wrentham, Plainville, and Attleboro in Massachusetts.
“For us, it doesn’t mean much,” DeCelles said of the statewide Drought Advisory. “We’re a service water supply … These are farmers having problems with their wells, looking at the drought index, looking at rainfall past and future trends.”
