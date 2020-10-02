BLACKSTONE – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible for a series of mysterious late-night explosions that have rocked several Blackstone neighborhoods over the past several months.
Blackstone police and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the explosions, which have been heard and felt almost daily since March by residents in random locations throughout town, typically between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m.
Police say they’ve been receiving complaints from residents from various neighborhoods in town, including Carter Avenue, Montcalm Avenue, Main Street, Federal Street and Rathbun and Privilege Streets near the Woonsocket line.
Some residents have reported seeing flashes from the explosions or feeling their houses shake, leading investigators to believe the explosions are not from fireworks. The explosions have led some residents to theorize that they could be oxygen acetylene bombs or homemade black powder cannons called thunder mugs.
The mysterious explosions, which are typically heard only once on any given night, are all the talk on social media and online community forums.
“My house also shook,” one Blackstone resident posted on Facebook. “I have been trying to watch out the window around that time to see, but it is never in the same spot. It’s definitely near or in my neighborhood for sure. Hope we find them. These poor kiddos, pets and people who suffer from PTSD must be miserable.”
“These people move around. Right now it’s in East Blackstone, but back in the winter and early spring it was happening in the Main and Federal Street areas,” wrote another.
“I live on Carter Avenue and hear these one-time explosions between 10 and 10:15 p.m. three or four times a week,” said another. “I can see the flash of these explosions. I just want it to stop.”
Blackstone police are asking anyone with information to call the Arson Hotline at 1-(800) 682-9229. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.
The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case. It is sponsored by the property and casualty insurance companies of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“These explosions risk causing property damage and starting a fire, especially during this extreme drought,” Blackstone police said in a statement Friday. “These late night explosions are also disturbing people’s sleep, babies, pets, seniors, and those who suffer from PTSD.”
