WOONSOCKET – If Mark Twain were a skateboard enthusiast, he might have said that reports of the demise of the city’s skate park have been greatly exaggerated.
Looking back over the years, the city has closed skate parks and opened new ones in what seems like a cyclical tug-of-war between elected officials and skateboarders, whose favorite sport is often portrayed as destructive and vandalistic. So when the city recently hauled away a couple of ramps at the latest installment of a skate park at the Woonsocket Middle School complex, the alarms went off again, prompting speculation about the future of the facility.
But Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says that not only is the park here to stay – it’s getting better. The ramps that disappeared recently are back in service after a thrifty, in-house reconstruction by members of Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino’s staff and, just so no one misses the point, there’s a sign posted on a vacant spot on the asphalt skate pad to indicate what’s coming: “This spot is reserved for a new piece of equipment,” it says.
“Despite the negativity that surrounds this – ‘We’re not in favor of it’; ‘we’re trying to dismantle it’ – it couldn’t be more wrong,” said D’Agostino, accompanying the mayor as they showed off the latest improvements.
Indeed, Baldelli-Hunt says, for many years there have been advocates for skateboarders appealing to the city to provide them with appropriate recreational facilities. Some may have turned a deaf ear to them, but Baldelli-Hunt said her administration listened.
Baldelli-Hunt blames unnamed detractors for using the park as a club to beat the administration with during the election season.
“It’s discouraging to see when certain individuals try to capitalize on children for personal gain,” she said. “That’s what’s happening to this park. Instead of being criticized, this administration should be complimented.”
A visit to the park one day recently was also an opportunity for city officials, including Recreation Director Liz Kerrigan, to praise the work of the two DPW workers who stepped out of their comfort zones to rehab a quarter-pipe and a straight ramp that had fallen into disrepair. They are Steve Switzer, a utility person – DPW jargon for jack-of-all-trades – and David Forget, a light equipment operator.
They hoisted the equipment onto a flatbed and brought it inside the Public Works Depot on River Street, where they stripped the structures down to their frames, scrubbed the braces and brackets until they were rust free and re-welded some broken joints. Meanwhile, Kerrigan ordered new marine plywood and specialty skate surfaces to replace the tops that skateboards pass over, and the Switzer-Forget team reattached those as well, making sure the screws were properly recessed.
“They did an excellent job,” says Kerrigan.
Switzer and Forget say they’ve never rebuilt skate ramps before, but it was a chance to apply old skills in a new and challenging way.
“We’ve both done a lot of things,” said Switzer. “We were surprised, but we enjoyed it.”
Not including the cost of the city’s labor, Kerrigan says the price tag for the project was about $2,000, which is about 15 percent of what the city would have expected to pay for new ramps.
And the city has one of those on order, too, for that spot with the coming-soon sign. The city will pay about $7,300 for a custom quarter-pipe manufactured by the American Ramp Company in Missouri. Delivery is expected in a month or so.
In addition to the rebuilt and new equipment, the park has about a half-dozen other all-steel ramps, bars, and other contraptions that skateboarders use to perform their acrobatic-style moves that go by such terms as “slides,” “slappies” and “alley-oops.” Most of them were secured for the city as a donation from the Blackstone Boys & Girls Club by former City Councilman Christopher Beauchamp after the skate park was built.
Responding to an intense lobbying campaign from parents of skateboard-loving children – Susan Kirwan, who used to operate a skateboard shop on Main Street, was a key figure – the city built the skate park in 2017 on a plot of land sandwiched between the two middle schools. D’Agostino recalled that the city spent about $80,000 to build a necessary retaining wall to secure one flank of the skating surface and to lay the asphalt.
By all accounts, the money has been well-spent.
A former skate park in the city came to fruition in Cass Park amid complaints years ago that skateboarders were destroying public and private property in the Social business district by using benches and other fixtures for ramps. But for the most part, skateboarders don’t live up to the negative stereotyping, says Baldelli-Hunt – they just want a place to practice what she calls an athletic pursuit that should be recognized as a true sport.
“I’m of the belief that skateboarding is a sport,” she says.
Kerrigan says the faces of young people who are seen skateboarding, and also riding trick bikes, is always changing, but the level of interest in the facility is stable, and she doesn’t see that changing in the foreseeable future.
“It’s certainly vibrant,” she says. Some kids move on to other pursuits over time, but “I see new bikers and skaters all the time.”
Kerrigan says the skate park may not be as well-equipped as some private facilities that charge an admission fee, but it’s better than most municipal skate parks, which are few and far between.
“We’re very fortunate to have something like this in the city,” she says. “It’s not a state-of-the-art park, but it’s so much more than so many other communities have.”
In addition to the skate park, Baldelli-Hunt led reporters on a tour of another recreational facility on Friday – the new playground at Bernon Park.
Some $85,000 worth of new equipment was installed there last month, replacing antiquated wooden rigs, about 20 years old, that were no longer compliant with child safety codes. Not including the recreation-intensive, $2.6 million makeover of World War II Veterans Park that was completed in 2016, the new playground at Bernon Park marks the third playground her administration has upgraded since 2018, and a fourth, at Cold Spring Park, should be completed before the winter.
Baldelli-Hunt says she believes giving children healthy options is one of the best investments the administration can make in securing the city’s future.
“When children are busy, it’s less likely they’re going to be involved in things they shouldn’t be involved in,” she says. “If we can provide something enticing for them, it’s important to me.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.