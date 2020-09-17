PAWTUCKET – The claws came out in a sibling rivalry that led to an alleged stabbing over a cat and a felony charge for a local man, Pawtucket Police said.
Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, a stabbing was reported at 1487 Newport Ave., near the intersection with Cushman Street, prompting a significant police response at the busy thoroughfare. As police arrived on scene, they located a 31-year-old man who’d suffered non-life-threatening injuries from stab wounds to his head, police said. The stabbing victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses on scene informed police that a disturbance had broken out earlier between the victim and his brother-in-law, identified by Pawtucket Police as 23-year-old Leonaldo G. Severino Martinez of 1487 Newport Ave., Apt. 1. According to witnesses, the scrap started over their pets – namely, a cat and a dog.
Severino Martinez fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving Tuesday morning, but Pawtucket Police detectives were able to make contact with him, and he turned himself in later Tuesday, police said. Severino Martinez allegedly admitted to stabbing his brother-in-law in the head with a pocket knife because he did not like the way the man was treating his cat, according to a press release from Pawtucket Police.
Severino Martinez was charged with domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct, according to police records, and he was arraigned in Sixth District Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.