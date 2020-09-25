WOONSOCKET – Less than two weeks after the start of school, a combination of staff shortages and higher-than-expected student enrollment are causing school officials to tweak their phased-in reopening plan.
Because hundreds of teachers, for various reasons, aren't working from classrooms, Schools Supt. Patrick McGee told the School Committee Wednesday that he no longer plans on bringing Woonsocket High School's Grade 9 back for a blend of in-person and virtual learning on Tuesday. Instead, they'll stay at home as all-virtual learners.
Addressing members of the School Committee during a remote meeting, Human Resources Director Michelle Dargon explained that there just aren't enough teachers or substitutes available to reach all the students with in-person learning.
The in-classroom teaching staff has seen a loss of about 234 members, including 149 due to requests for off-site teaching from those seeking medical waivers due to the risks associated with catching COVID-19. Other absences are for maternity leave or child care requests, which came in after state officials revised eligibility requirements for the latter on Sept. 11, said Dargon.
Another 17 teachers, she said, have been “flagged” for COVID-19 symptoms, which means they're out of school at least until they get a test that shows they're negative.
With similar staffing complications emerging in other districts, there are too few substitutes to go around to replace them, Dargon said.
Before COVID-19, she said, a typical daily rate of absenteeism of 90 teachers could be about 60 percent filled by substitutes, she said. Now, 45 teacher absences are perhaps 25 percent covered.
“While the students are coming, the employees are not,” Dargon said.
For Grade 1, larger-than-expected class sizes are driving the pivot from the original reopening plan, said McGee. There are too many students to keep safe social distancing in effect.
The idea is to keep classes to 15 or fewer children, and that's not going to happen unless they're switched to a hybrid model on Tuesday. That means half of Grade 1 students, depending on the first letter of their last name, will come to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the other half on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Several weeks ago, McGee said Grade 1 students would begin coming to school full-time during Phase 2. Presently, they're all virtual learners.
“I believe at this point in time it's prudent to go slowly,” McGee said Wednesday. “I want to go slow and I want to make sure we're not putting students and staff in any danger.”
After some two weeks of limited in-person learning, McGee said no students in live-teaching classroom settings have been diagnosed with COVID-19, though, as with some teachers, there are suspected cases that are pending tests. He didn't say how many.
Unlike the live-classroom students, however, there are some virtual learners – kids who haven't yet set foot in a school building – who have come down with COVID-19 since school began, he said.
Statewide, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday, 33 positive cases have been reported among students and staff who were active in public K-12 school buildings. In addition, she said, there were another 44 cases among virtual learners.
When McGee revealed the details of the back-to-school plan earlier this month, he expressed the likelihood of changes based on data about staffing and COVID-19 infection rates. Similarly, he said, the details he proposed on Wednesday may not be the last.
For now, the other components of the three-phase plan for gradually bringing the entire student body back to class – roughly 6,000 kids in all – remain the same.
In Phase 1, basically the first two weeks of school, the only students who are in classrooms full-time – five days a week – are all grades of self-contained special education students, pre-kindergartners and kindergartners.
As Phase 2 begins on Tuesday, Grades 2, 3, 6 – and now Grade 1 – will be coming to school on the hybrid model.
They're called hybrid students because they won't be in class full-time. The hybrids will be broken up into two groups- those whose last names begin with the letters A-L and those with letters M-Z. The first group will report for in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other on Wednesdays and Fridays.
For the three days of the week they're not in class, they're distance learning from home.
Right now, plans are to bring back the rest of the student body, Grades 4-8 and Grades 10-12, on Oct. 13, the start of Phase 3. They would follow the same pattern of in-class and at-home learning as the Phase 2 hybrids.
Members of the School Committee did not vote to accept McGee's proposed changes, though they expect to do so in the near future.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.