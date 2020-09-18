WARWICK – Thundermist Health Center will host its first ever virtual fundraising gala. The organization’s annual fundraiser, Moonlight at the Dunes, is being presented virtually due to COVID-19. Thundermist will host the event on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on its social media channels.
The event is Thundermist’s signature fundraising gala. The virtual gala will feature a fund-a-need giving opportunity and silent auction. Participants will hear from Thundermist team members about the impact of COVID-19 on patients and care. You will also hear from Robin, a grateful patient who received care for herself and her son during the pandemic.
“Thundermist’s mission is more important than ever,” said Jeanne LaChance, president/CEO. “The COVID-19 pandemic has left so many in our community struggling. You can help Rhode Islanders find a medical home and get the care they need during this crisis.”
All proceeds will benefit the patients and programs of Thundermist Health Center. This funding will also help Thundermist achieve its mission to improve the health of patients and communities by delivering exceptional health care, removing barriers to that care, and advancing healthy lifestyles. For more information visit the event website at tinyurl.com/tmistgala.
Blackstone Cultural Council Grant applications are available online. The deadline is Oct. 1.
The Blackstone Cultural Council strives to enhance the lives of our children, seniors and the general public through the arts, sciences and humanities annually.
Through Nov. 16, online applications will be available for applicants who meet the requirements of the LCC Program. Only online applications will be accepted.
Please contact Diane Robidoux at 508-883-3623 with any questions or concerns.
