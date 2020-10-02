CUMBERLAND – The town clerk’s office is gearing up for the Nov. 3 election, an effort that hasn’t been without a few challenges, according to Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli.
In particular, the office has faced an extra workload from preparations for mail ballot voting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concern for voter safety, and has also been preparing for the start of early in-person voting just around the corner on Oct. 14.
The work involved in processing mail ballot applications for local voters has been a significant added burden, Giovanelli said on Tuesday.
“We’ve processed 5,100 mail ballot applications already. We’ve had to put staff from other departments to keep up,” Giovanelli said. In addition to that number completed, Giovanelli said her office has received another 1,700 mail ballot applications that are currently being processed.
The office has also gone to Mayor Jeffrey Mutter for help in handling the upcoming early voting process that did not come with state support under Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s request for its approval, according to Giovanelli.
“There was no money included for it and I did ask the mayor to hire two poll workers to work for 20 days,” Giovanelli said of the added burden of the voting option.
Mutter made the needed local commitment for the poll workers and they will now run the early voting at town hall from Oct. 14 until Nov. 2 at 4 p.m., the day before the general election, Giovanelli said.
Whether that amount of staffing is sufficient will depend on how popular early voting is for the local, state and federal election ballot this year, she noted.
Early voting for the Sept. 8 primary saw between 40 to 50 local voters visit town hall to cast early votes, Giovanelli noted. She doesn’t yet know how popular that option will be, given that people can also fill out mail ballot applications.
The town will be operating in-person polling places on Nov. 3, but is expected to combine traditional polls at three local senior residences with three of the town’s remaining polls under a plan awaiting approval by the state Board of Elections.
With the range of voting options available this year, Giovanelli said there are several things voters should keep in mind while deciding how they will cast their vote for Nov. 3.
An important one is to make sure that if they choose to vote by mail ballot, they only fill out one application and follow that process to its conclusion, according to Giovanelli.
Voters have until Oct. 13 to file an application for a mail ballot and have several ways to obtain one.
The voter can download one from the Secretary of State election website, obtain one from town hall, or use the application that was mailed out by the Secretary of State, Giovanelli noted.
Voters should not submit more than one application no matter how they obtain one.
The mail ballot applications are all forwarded to the town or city in which the voter lives for processing and Giovanelli said confirming voter identity by signature and entering the mail ballot request in the Board of Election system is what her office has been doing to date.
Once the applications have been processed, the actual ballots will be sent out to the voters, she noted. The Board of Elections is expected to send out the first round of ballots for those applications already confirmed and processed sometime after Oct. 5.
The system of checks is designed to prevent a voter from receiving more than one mail ballot, Giovanelli noted.
At the same time, it also prevents voters from voting at the polls once they have taken out a mail ballot.
If a voter should choose not to cast their vote by the mail ballot they have received, Giovanelli said they would have to go to town hall and vote by a provisional ballot. That ballot would be a paper ballot that is filled out and sealed and counted manually if there is no other ballot processed for that voter on election day, Giovanelli explained.
The provisional ballot would have to be filed with the town hall poll by 8 p.m. on election day, the time all polls close.
Once the mail ballots are issued, voters can complete them and mail them back as indicated or drop them at the state Board of Election voting drop box now located just outside the ground entrance to town hall, according to Giovanelli.
The drop box is mounted to the ground and under constant video surveillance, she noted. Only Giovanelli and one other member of the clerk’s office will collect the ballots from the box throughout the day, and all of the ballots will be forwarded to state Board of Elections for processing, she said.
The drop off box will be an easy way to file the ballot without the worry of mailing it, she explained.
All mail ballots must be in a drop box or in the possession of Board of Elections or a poll by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted, according to Giovanelli.
Each of the town’s polling places open on Nov. 3 will have a drop box outside for mail ballots to be deposited, she added.
Early voting follows the same procedures voters would find at a local polling place, but will most likely not cause the lines that might be encountered on Nov. 3, given the U.S. Presidential election on the ballot this year.
The Secretary of State’s website carries the following description of the early voting option.
“In the 20 days leading up to Election Day, you can vote in person at your city or town hall during their regular business hours. This is a great option if you are unable to vote at your usual polling place on Election Day, or if you have run out of time to request a mail ballot.”
Giovanelli said the town’s preparations for early voting will allow voters to go to the town hall polls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day it is operating through Nov. 2.
Due to the pandemic, town hall is currently open to the public with mask-wearing, social distancing, and sign-in provisions from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., but the poll there will be open the additional time as indicated.
The early voting ballots will be entered into the voting scanners at the poll by the voters themselves just as is done in the polls on election day, she noted.
