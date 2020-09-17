Due the challenges relating to COVID-19, the Adopt-A-Family Board of Directors has decided, with regret, to suspend the program for the 2020 Christmas season. They expect to be back in 2021, once again providing Christmas to Woonsocket children in need.
“We have all faced unusual and unrelenting challenges this year,” says Jennifer Mojzack, Board President. “Normally, we begin meeting in August to plan and prepare for the upcoming Season. However, this year we were forced to closely examine the viability of our program from a logistical, financial and safety perspective. We gave a great deal of thought as to how we could alter the program and still provide some assistance to the neediest children in Woonsocket amid the ever-changing restrictions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we could not find a way around the countless obstacles we would encounter.”
Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family is a private, 100% volunteer charity with hundreds of local and out-of-state donors, volunteers, vendors and recipients coming in contact with each other on a regular basis, especially during Distribution Week, where roughly 20,000 gifts are delivered by donors and picked up by recipients, all in a span of just 4-5 days.
“We have Board Members dating back 10, 15, even 30 years who have committed themselves year after year to making Christmas a reality for these needy children, and it breaks our hearts to make this difficult decision,” Mojzack said. “However, the safety of everyone must be our top priority.”
“We know that the spirit of our donors and volunteers will not diminish, and we are confident that we will all be back next year, just as dedicated and generous as ever,” she concludes.
