WOONSOCKET — With the clinking of glasses that can only mean “cheers!” Lops Brewing on North Main Street opened Saturday afternoon, signaling continued growth in Rhode Island’s booming craft brewing industry.
After nearly a year of labor, owner Sean Lopolito could finally breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy the day as patrons filled the downtown pub to sample the newest flavors in the craft beer scene.
“It’s been a long journey,” said Lopolito, a North Smithfield resident. “We signed the lease on Oct. 1, then we went through the city, federal, and state permitting and licensing process … It’s been a long process but very enjoyable.”
“I hope everyone can see the work myself and the team put into it,” he said. And on Saturday, that statement could not have been truer, as fans of craft beer and curious customers alike turned out for the grand opening.
Available at Lops Brewing on Saturday were offerings that each had a uniquely Rhode Island flair. Included were the Newport New England IPA, the Watch Hill New England IPA, the Mountie Red Ale, the Villa Novan Coffee Porter, and the Block Island IPA.
Non-alcoholic beverages such as Yacht Club Soda and water were also available for purchase, as were snacks including chips and candy.
For Lopolito, Saturday represented a sort of welcoming into the craft beer scene and a downtown that he says is coming to life.
“We picked the location based on its proximity to the Stadium Theatre and the downtown revival, Ciro’s, River Falls,” he said of notable nearby destinations. “The location was picked based on it being a great old brick mill building.”
Lops is situated at 122 North Main St., a 118-year-old mixed-use red-brick building opposite Shaw’s Meats. Lops Brewing occupies the basement and first floor of the building, with fermentation vessels and other brewery equipment downstairs and a 40-seat taproom above.
The building’s top three stories have been converted into high-end apartments.
“The hope is that people come and visit. It’s a welcoming environment for families, groups of friends, a place to stop by and spend the afternoon or ahead of a show,” he added.
Knowing that craft beer customers are unique, in that they all have different styles of beer that they prefer, Lopolito said the first few months of Lops’ existence will have a “wide spectrum” of beers to choose from. He said from there, the customer base will be able to tell Lops Brewing which ones will be the “staples” of the brewery going forward.
Entering the market is a new endeavor for Lopolito. He got his start in home brewing for about a decade, but the change is apparent with the scale of the operation on North Main Street.
“It’s exciting to scale up from 30 gallons to 3½ barrels, and each barrel is 31 gallons,” he said. “It’s challenging.”
But he said he’s received several friendly assists from Rhode Island’s existing craft brewing scene, crediting Woonsocket’s Ravenous Brewing Co. as being “very helpful in answering questions and navigating Woonsocket’s rules and regulations,” as well as the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.
Opening weekend hours at Lops today are from noon to 6 p.m.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
