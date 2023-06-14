WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket’s twice-delayed audit report, filed last week with the Office of the Auditor General, rehashed the lack of a tax assessor but otherwise found no other issues, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Call.
The annual audit report includes an evaluation of the city’s “internal control” in order to aid the outside auditors in rendering opinions on the financial statements. The report specifies whether there were any “material weaknesses” or “significant deficiencies” which would prevent employees from catching and fixing mistakes.
A material weakness exists when there is a “reasonable possibility” that a mistake will not be prevented, detected or corrected. A significant deficiency is “less severe than a material weakness, yet important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance.”
Woonsocket’s audit firm, Hague, Sahady & Co., found one significant deficiency, which is that the certified “assessors statement of assessed values and tax levy” for 2021 was not dated because there was no full-time tax assessor at the time the statement was due. It also noted, however, that the assessors statement was correctly signed and dated for this fiscal year, which ends this month.
Finance Director Cindy Johnston wrote the city’s response to the findings, stating simply that the city now has a full-time tax assessor and “intends to comply with the ordinance and Rhode Island law regarding dating, certifying and delivering the ‘Assessors Statement of Assessed Valuation and Tax Levy.”
The report also describes a surplus of roughly $500,000 for fiscal year 2022, less than half of the $1.2 million surplus the city ended with last fiscal year. Hague, Sahady & Co. attributed the surplus primarily to higher than expected revenue from business licenses and non-utilization taxes and lower than expected “miscellaneous expenditures.”
A representative from Hague, Sahady & Co. did not respond to request for comment.
Woonsocket’s audit was filed with the Office of the Auditor General nearly six months after it was due and about a week after the twice-extended deadline agreed to by the OAG and city officials. Auditor General David Bergantino told The Call in an email that the city needed the extra week to complete the required municipal transparency portal filing, which is more detailed and requires a slightly different format than the statements included in the audit report.
After the second extension request, Bergantino asked the city and Education Department to file a corrective action plan by the end of the month “on efforts to return to timely financial reporting,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Call.
“This plan should also fully consider if additional resources are needed to achieve the adopted schedule,” Bergantino wrote.
