PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote.
“We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work, and let’s make sure we do what we need to do to bring this state to a level that we’ve never seen before.”
State Treasurer Seth Magaziner came from behind to take Rhode Island’s second congressional district over Republican and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Polls showed the seat as a toss-up after Rep. James Langevin announced his retirement in January, and Magaziner ended the night with the smallest margin of any statewide or congressional race with 50.1% of the vote.
“We were behind in every single poll,” Magaziner told the crowd at the Democratic election night party in Providence. “Every single pundit thought we were going to lose.”
Magaziner pledged to fight for all Rhode Islanders, regardless of party, and cited protection for abortion rights, expanding Medicare and pushing green energy policy as specific areas of focus.
“Thank you for putting your faith in me,” he said. “You have my commitment that I will fight for Rhode Island.”
Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), who was not up for reelection this year, said he attributed Democrats’ sweep in Rhode Island to candidates getting out and speaking to voters. He also said he thought the party’s commitment to creating jobs and protecting abortion access helped bolster the turnout.
“I think people made a very appropriate judgement that this is who they want to represent them,” Reed told the Call. “I think common sense appealed to the people.”
For his New Democratic colleague in the House of Representatives, Reed had the following advice: “Get a good staff.”
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos made history as the first Latina lieutenant governor in the U.S., garnering 50.8% of the vote over her Republican opponent, Aaron Guckian.
Rhode Island Democratic Chair Joseph McNamara said she “represents the American dream and proves it can happen in Rhode Island.”
Matos thanked Latino voters for turning out, and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she received because her parents immigrated to the U.S.
“We have to protect what we have here in this country,” she said. “The opportunities we’ve received are not unique to me and my family.”
All three statewide bond questions also sailed to approval. Question 2, which authorizes a second round of $250 million in school construction bonds, was approved with 73% of the vote, just 3% less of the vote share than it received in 2018. Voters also overwhelmingly approved this year’s slate of green bonds and, more narrowly with 57% of the vote, funding to expand the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
