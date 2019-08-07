WOONSOCKET — Thanks to a mixup with a single mail ballot, it will take a little longer than usual for Councilman-elect Alexander Kithes to be sworn in following Tuesday’s special election.
Officials-elect can’t be sworn in until after election results are certified by the state Board of Elections, which normally happens a day or two after the polls close.
But BOE Planning and Programming Specialist Manny Hernandez said the results won’t be certified until Wednesday, Aug. 14, because one of the 186 mail ballots cast in the race was completed without the voter’s name. The BOE knows who cast the ballot because the individual’s name is on the envelope in which the ballot was mailed.
Under new rules, Hernandez said, the BOE gives voters who cast flawed mail ballots up to seven days to correct the mistakes so the ballot can be counted.
“We have one deficient mail ballot,” Hernandez said. “It’s missing a signature and a printed name.”
In a race that tightened up markedly since the primary, Kithes, 27, defeated Roger G. Jalette Sr., 76, by a still unofficial tally of 1,343-1,238. Jalette had finished the four-way primary on July 2 with less than 31 percent of the votes, but his margin in the the main event improved to almost 48 percent of all votes cast.
Jalette, who previously served 16 years on the council in two separate stints, did not issue a concession on Tuesday, and refused to do so even as late as yesterday afternoon.
“I’m not giving in ‘til the last vote is counted,” Jalette vowed.
Jalette would not say whether he intends to make a formal request for a recount, but he said he intends to meet with officials at BOE sometime today and would make up his mind on how to proceed then.
This appears to be the third election in a row in which the former president of the City Council has come up short, albeit by some thin margins. He has not held office since 2016, when he ran an unsuccessful campaign against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
In 2018, he attempted to reclaim a seat on the council, but finished in eighth place for a spot on the seven-member panel – 15 votes behind former Councilwoman Julia Brown. The special election in which Kithes appears to have defeated Jalette on Tuesday was held to fill the spot Brown vacated on May 1 to take an out-of-state job.
Kithes said yesterday he was still firming up plans for a swearing in and was aware that it won’t happen before next Wednesday because of the snafu with one mail ballot. A graduate of Brown University, Kithes has never held elective office before, but he has a track record of government activism and is strongly allied with the progressive wing of the state’s Democratic party. He campaigned on themes of fostering renewable energy, building an arts-based economy and pumping more resources into local education.
Hernandes said the BOE is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. next Wednesday to certify the results of the election.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
