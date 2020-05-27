BLACKSTONE – Like the hum of lawnmowers revving back to life in spring, scything through overgrown lawns to signal the end of a long winter, countless clippers at barbershops across Massachusetts roared with activity for the first time in months, trimming, cropping, and clipping through lengthy, flowing locks.
But at Dyan’s Barber Stylist on Farm Street on Tuesday, there was perhaps one constant din that was more ever-present than the racket caused by the electrical trimmers – the ubiquitous ringing of a telephone.
“Oh my phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” said Diane Ryan of Dyan’s Barber Stylist. The non-stop calls to her home barbershop since Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that barbershops and hair salons could reopen across the state starting on Memorial Day led her to joke that perhaps she’d need to hire a secretary.
“Everywhere I go, in the bank, at the supermarket, people are asking ‘When are you going to open?’” Ryan said on Tuesday morning, after taking her first appointment of the day at 8 a.m. “All the time, all the time. It’s crazy. I’m booked now straight through ‘til Friday. If anybody needs an appointment, it’ll be on Friday or Saturday of this week.”
But while Ryan has appointments booked solid for almost the entire week ahead – every half-hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., saying “it’s crazy” – she’s not entirely enthusiastic about the prospect of returning to the job, given it is a close-contact field during an era when social distancing is still expected.
“It was too soon,” she said of Baker’s declaration. “I don’t know, the way they talk, they scare you, you know? It worries you … When they told me I could open, then I really was afraid to open … With my grandchildren, it was tough, but I figured the nurses can do it, I can do it.”
It’s not just that Ryan has grandchildren and an elderly mother that she cares for, it’s that she also has to be very cautious about her customers and wondering about their health, habits, and if they’ve been responsible and exercising proper precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the thing, you don’t know,” she explained. “I kind of give them a little interview when I call them, I work in ‘Are you home, what’s going on?’ I kind of do a little interview when I talk to them on the phone, so I kind of know what they’re up to, and a lot of them are back to work, so it’s scary. But as long as they follow the rules and we follow the rules, I guess we’ll be OK. What else can we do, right?”
But Ryan is stocked and prepared with face masks and hand sanitizer and says the barber and beauty business has “very high” standards of sanitizing.
“I ordered a lot of supplies that came in last week, so that was good. A lot of disinfectant sprays, Barbicide where you soak your tools in, everything. It’s all hospital-grade, it’s high-standard hospital-grade disinfectants,” Ryan explained.
Meanwhile, on Main Street, Arlene Fox of Salon Fox said it had been a “stressful” return to her business on Tuesday, “just trying to keep everybody safe, trying to keep everything clean and masked and the routine of what everybody has to do, making the list of everybody’s name and number knowing we have to possibly give that to the Health Department.”
Fox admits that she was caught by surprise when Baker announced hair salons and barbershops would be part of the first phase of Massachusetts’ reopening, because of the up-close nature of the field, but she said she was anxious to return to her salon, saying “I enjoy working, I’m a little hesitant, I don’t want to get sick, get anybody else sick, with all these people I’m coming into contact with.”
“It’s the unknown, the fear of the unknown, we don’t have all the answers yet,” Fox said.
Throughout the two-month-long closure of Salon Fox, Fox has been keeping in close contact with her clientele, rescheduling with them as soon as she knew when her business would be able to reopen. But with Massachusetts salons able to open ahead of Rhode Island’s, Fox finds herself receiving calls from potential customers from across the border interested in having their hair styled. Unfortunately for them, Salon Fox cannot accept walk-ins and is booked for the next three to four weeks, Fox says.
As for the customers at Salon Fox, Fox said they were “so happy to see us” on Tuesday.
“We’re so happy to see them, their hair’s in dire need, they’ll do whatever it takes, they’ll do whatever they have to, it’s been nice to see them…” Fox said, later adding: “Have patience with us, take a little bit longer with us, everyone’s hair is really long, double the color.”
“Just be patient and hopefully we’ll get through this and this will be a bad memory,” she said.
