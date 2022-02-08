WOONSOCKET – Police responded to a hold-up alarm Friday at Bank RI, leading to the arrest of a man accused of robbing $1,000 from the bank.
The bank was secure when police arrived on the scene Friday afternoon, and no one was injured. The defendant, Jason Lasalle, passed a note to the teller, who, fearing for his safety, fulfilled Lasalle’s request for and turned over $1,000 in $20 bills, according to Officer Steven Langevin’s witness statement.
Detectives Thomas J Gormley III and Tim Hammond reviewed surveillance footage and determined Lasalle left the bank in the direction of the Holiday Inn Express on Fortin Drive. Langevin noticed in the surveillance video that Lasalle has a small tattoo of a cross on his left hand, a detail he passed along to officers responding to the scene at the Holiday Inn, according to his witness statement.
Witnesses staying at the Holiday Inn told Gormley they recognized Lasalle, and provided a room number. Gormley and other officers at the Holiday Inn found Lasalle hiding in the shower of the room, which was not his own, and arrested him.
“I was able to restrain Lasalle’s arms behind his back, however required assistance handcuffing as he continued to tense his arms and struggle,” Gormley wrote. “It
would have been unsafe for me to release a grip and reach for my own handcuffs as I could feel he was attempting to break free of my grip.”
The other occupants of the room told Gormley they didn’t know Lasalle had robbed a bank, and turned over $160 Lasalle had given them, according to Gormley’s witness statement.
Officers found more cash hidden in a pair of Nike sneakers in the room, which was later determined to be the money stolen from the bank, according to Officer Matthew Labine’s witness statement.
Lasalle was booked Friday evening on one charge of first degree robbery, a felony offense. He was released to Adult Correctional Institutions at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections in Cranston on Saturday, where he is being held without bail.
Lasalle has served three prison sentences for robbery in the last 14 years, having been released early from all for good behavior, according to Department of Corrections data.
