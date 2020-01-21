By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A city man was ordered held without bail Tuesday after crashing into at least three other cars as he fled a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot in a stolen vehicle the night before, police said.
Johnathan Allan Winiarski, 31, of 107 Willow St., was captured hiding under a parked car Monday night in the Oak Grove section after Officer Jason Berthelette tracked him there with the aid of his K9 partner Aspen. Police say Winiarski ran off on foot after he crashed the stolen vehicle, on Mendon Road in Cumberland, near Route 99.
He’s charged by two police departments with seven counts in all: Woonsocket police charged him larceny over $1,500. The Cumberland Police Department charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a personal injury and obstructing police. And both departments charged him with one count each of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving, according to the judiciary’s web site.
Police say Winiarski was wanted on a Superior Court bench warrant for failure to appear for a restitution hearing from a 2018 conviction for larceny when he fled from the police. He’s also on probation from that offense and was charged as a violator following an appearance in Sixth District Court.
The episode began about 6:18 p.m. Monday, police said, when Winiarski jumped into a gray Toyota, parked with the engine running, outside the Dunkin Donuts on Cumberland Street.
Berthelette saw the vehicle racing southbound on Cumberland Hill Road before it had been reported stolen. He was stationed at a fixed traffic detail in the parking lot of the Ho Kong Restaurant when he saw the vehicle pass him, estimating its speed at about 70 mph.
As he began following the vehicle, Berthelette saw Winiarski passing other vehicles in a prohibited zone, forcing oncoming vehicles into the breakdown lane. He lost sight of the Toyota near Fortin Drive and pulled over at one point to check on a motorist in another car that was stopped on Mendon Road, unsure whether it was the one he was trying to catch up to.
The driver told him the car he was looking for had just cut her off, and then another motorist heading southbound advised him of a “really bad accident” up ahead at Route 99.
“There was no active vehicle pursuit,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said later. “Officer Berthelette pulled over a vehicle he thought was the suspect vehicle; but it wasn’t...While Officer Berthelette was on that car stop, calls began coming in for the accident on Mendon at Rt. 99.”
Woonsocket police say the multi-vehicle crash allegedly caused by Winiarski resulted in at least one injury, but those incidents were handled by Cumberland police, who couldn’t be reached for details.
After Berthelette was advised of the crash, he responded to the scene, observing “heavy damage to all the vehicles,” with airbag deployment. He called for every available rescue.
He also learned that the operator of the Toyota had fled on foot. At that point, he and Aspen – a certified human search team – began trudging through the snow along the banks of Route 99 in search of the fugitive driver.
Berthelette said Winiarski apparently jumped a fence near the northbound embankment of Route 99, crossed the highway and climbed up the embankment on the southbound side. A trail of footprints in the snow vanished on the approach to the perimeter of the Oak Grove neighborhood, but Aspen led him to 331 Olive St. where Winiarski was found hiding under a parked car.
“His sweatshirt was ripped and there was vegetation and broken sticks in his hair,” Berthelette reported. “His pants and shoes were soaking wet...consistent with someone who had run through the snow, through the marsh and then through the brush to finally end where he was located.”
Winiarksi was treated for minor injuries at Landmark Medical Center before he was transferred to Woonsocket police headquarters for booking. Following an appearance in Sixth District Court Tuesday, he was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions without bail pending a violation hearing.
The surveillance video from Dunkin’ Donuts shows Winiarski walking through the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts and stopping abruptly when he comes upon the Toyota and realizes it’s running, according to police reports.
He entered the vehicle at 6:18 p.m. and less than a minute later he is heading southbound on Cumberland Street towards Route 99.
“Crime of opportunity,” is how Deputy Lemoine summed up what happened. “It happens all the time, especially when it’s cold – people leave their cars running.”
As a general rule, Lemoine said, don’t tempt a thief: Always lock your car and pocket the keys. You can avoid the hassles of replacing a stolen vehicle and, possibly, prevent the kind of calamity that occurred on Mendon Road Monday.
