WOONSOCKET — What began as a suspicious girlfriend’s search for evidence of infidelity ended in felony charges after the woman found unlawful images of a scantily-clad teenager on her boyfriend’s phone, police say.
Adam James Lacey, 35, of Douglas, is now facing one count of video voyeurism for secretly recording images of the 17-year-old girl.
Lacey surrendered on a warrant Nov. 20 after his girlfriend and the victim’s mother gave a statement to Detective Jamie Martin of the Woonsocket Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau three days earlier.
Lacey isn’t related to the victim, but her mother told police that Lacey was a longtime, trusted friend that she thought of as family.
After viewing the evidence, Martin concluded that over a period of days, Lacey used his cell phone to record multiple videos of the girl while she was wearing undergarment-like “short shorts.” The videos appeared to be taken without the victim’s knowledge, with the cellphone trained at the girl’s private areas. The girl was doing everyday activities at the time, including just sitting at a kitchen table.
Lacey’s girlfriend, a woman in her 30s, told the police that the videos came to her attention when she examined his cellphone because she feared he might have been cheating on her. She inspected the phone, she told police, while Lacey was sleeping.
Turning into a bit of an internet sleuth, the girlfriend told police she knew the photos were taken in Woonsocket because of the GPS tracking history on the device.
Also, she used Lacey’s Facebook page to make an identification of the victim and her mother. She reached out to the victim’s mother using the Facebook Messenger app and informed her of what she found.
At first, the victim’s mother appeared incredulous. She explained that Lacey was a friend of the family who had been around her daughter since she was an infant. They looked upon him like “an uncle,” she said.
She thought Lacey’s account might have been hacked and that the message from his girlfriend might contain a virus, so she texted him and questioned him about the information.
That’s when Lacey allegedly admitted to her that he’d taken the videos.
“She’s been wearing those shorts and I couldn’t help it,” a police report quotes him as saying. “I knew it was wrong.”
Video voyeurism has a been considered a crime in Rhode Island since the year 2004. A person is guilty of the crime whenever the individual captures photographic images of another person, without his or her knowledge or consent, for the purpose of achieving sexual gratification or arousal, according to the Rhode Island General Laws.
Anyone convicted of the crime of voyeurism faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
