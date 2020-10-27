WOONSOCKET – A Providence County grand jury has indicted a Pawtucket man in the killing of a local woman this summer.
James Grilli, 37, is charged with one count each of murder, breaking and entering and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting, in the Aug. 22 homicide of Erika Belcourt.
Grilli is accused of deliberately using his car to run over Belcourt, killing the 40-year-old nurse and mother of two in the parking lot outside her home in the Walnut Hill apartment complex on Diamond Hill Road.
Grilli is held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending trial, said Kristy dosReis, spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General.
Police say Grilli and Belcourt had been in an intimate relationship for some time and that he murdered her in the midst of a heated argument over breaking up.
A barber who ran a shop in Cumberland, Grilli has been in and out of prison most of his adult life and had domestic violence charges pending against him involving two other women in Pawtucket at the time of the homicide.
Belcourt was one of three victims of domestic homicide who were killed in Woonsocket within the span of a few weeks this summer. There were four homicides in all, making it one of the deadliest summers on record in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.