Smithfield – On Sunday at 4:20 p.m., troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
A Ford Ranger pickup truck, being driven by Anthony Manieri, 56, of North Attleboro, Mass., was traveling in the high speed lane of Route 295 South. About 500 feet south of the George Washington Highway overpass, Manieri lost control of his vehicle. The pickup consequently spun across the center and low speed lanes, traveled through the soft shoulder and entered the wood line, where it then struck a tree.
Manieri was pronounced dead on scene by members of the Smithfield Fire Department. No other vehicles were involved.
Any witnesses are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (401) 444-1000.
