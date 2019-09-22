WOONSOCKET — A yet-to-be-identified man believed to be from Providence was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car on Transit Street at Vose Street late Friday, Woonsocket Police said.
According to police, the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday night when a motorcycle struck an occupied vehicle that was coming out of a side street, police said. Multiple callers contacted police immediately after the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said. The operator of the car was uninjured.
While the investigation into the accident remained ongoing on Saturday, police said that “at first appearance speed may be a factor, but we can’t definitively speak to that.”
The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing with the department’s accident reconstruction team and a police official said very little information could be released as of Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.