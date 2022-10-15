WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest.
Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident.
Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while working to guard the money trailer at the festival on Sunday. The vendor said she had also reported the theft to the Autumnfest Committee. She came in Tuesday to make a formal complaint at the police department, and said someone had stolen the portable generator from behind her trailer on Saturday between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m., according to Hammond’s report.
Pocky Khamvongsa, owner of Twisted Churros, also posted about the theft on Facebook, adding that it was her first Autumnfest.
“Please let me know if you know anything… we’re brand new and this hits us hard,” she wrote.
Hammond reviewed security footage from cameras on the bath house, which was directly across from the Twisted
Churros trailer. He flagged two suspects, one of whom had “a very distinctive lime green colored backpack,” according to his report, and sent out a department-wide email to get help identifying them.
The surveillance footage and suspect photos were also circulated on Facebook, including from the department’s official account.
Detective Sgt. Patrick McGourty saw one of the suspects, later identified as Mansfield, while working patrol at the park on Tuesday. Mansfield was brought to the station and interviewed prior to his arrest. He is being charged in District Court with one count of larceny under $1,500, a misdemeanor, and will be arraigned on November 1, according to court documents.
