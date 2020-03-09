Steve Pope and his wife June chuckle as they watch their 7-year-old twin grandchildren, Zane and Zoey Ceredona, take turns hammering a stainless steel maple syrup tap into a venerable old maple tree overlooking the Blackstone River Canal at the River Bend Farm and Visitor Center in Uxbridge.
The Popes were among hundreds of people from Massachusetts and Rhode Island who came to the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park for Maple Sugar Days, a two-day event held every year for the last 20 years during the first weekend in March.
Founded by the former Blackstone Valley Sugaring Association in 2000, Maple Sugar Days is hosted today by state park staff and volunteers and members of the Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor and Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, who demonstrate how to gather the maple sap and make it into syrup.
Free tours at the visitor center on Oak Street are held four times a day where guests learn how to tap the trees and boil the sap at the nearby sugar house.
The Popes' grandchildren were among several families who took part in the first tour on Saturday, which was led by Matthew Villamaino, Jr., regional interpretive coordinator for the DCR.
"My wife heard about it and we thought it would be fun to bring the grand kids," Steve Pope says. "It's pretty interesting. I have some maple trees on my own property, so maybe I'll try it myself."
The tours begin inside the visitor center with a crafts class for the kids and a half-hour video about the maple sugaring process.
Maple Sugar Days used to be run entirely by the now defunct Blackstone Valley Sugaring Association, a non-profit organization whose mission was to support and foster maple sugaring education and activities and the preservation of maple trees throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Bill Paul and his wife, Valerie, founded the Blackstone Valley Sugaring Association in 2001.
"We are trying to keep the tradition going," said Suzanne Buchanan, volunteer coordinator for the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.
Former association member Roy Henry said the group disbanded about seven years ago. Back then, he said, members used an intricate web of strategically-placed high-tech tubing that tapped dozens of trees and sent the sap flowing into single 10-gallon plastic containers.
Henry, 77, of Uxbridge, says most modern syrup makers use a tube system to collect the sap. The tree has a small hole drilled into it, and then a small spout, or tap, is placed into the hole. The sap runs out of the tap into a long piece of plastic tubing, which can connect more than 100 trees at a time. The sap will run through the tubing - which stays connected all year - and flow into a main container, or holding tank.
Today, they do it the traditional way with metal buckets and the taps are closer to the River Bend Farm visitor center at the park and used for demonstrations for the hordes of children and students who visit every March.
According to Molly Cardoza, visiting services supervisor for the DCR and one of yesterday's tour guides, the maple season usually lasts four to six weeks, and the days and length of the sap runs depend entirely on the weather. Maple sugaring time in the Blackstone Valley, she says, typically runs from the middle of February until the trees start to bud in early April.
Cardoza says as the frozen sap in the maple tree thaws, it begins to move and build up pressure within the tree. When the internal pressure reaches a certain point, sap will flow from any fresh wound in the tree.
"It takes 35 to 40 gallons of sap to boil down to one gallon of syrup," she says.
Sap won’t run if it’s too cold or too warm, so finding that delicate balance can be a bit tricky for novices, she says. Freezing nights and warm sunny days create the pressure needed for a good sap harvest.
"Night time temperatures of between 20-25 degrees and daytime temperatures between 30-40 are about right," she says.
Sugar maples have the most sugar in their sap but other maples such as the red maple, silver maple, and ash-leafed maple, can also be tapped, although their sap isn't as sweet and the sap doesn't flow as long.
According to Villamaino, properly cared for sugar maples can be tapped at 40 years of age and will yield sap for 100 years or more.
"When it comes out of the tree it looks like water," Villamaino says.
Anyone looking to tap a few trees in their backyard should make sure they are at least 10 to 11 inches in diameter and 4 1/2 feet above the ground. The next step is to drill a 7/16 inch diameter hole in the trunk, two or three inches deep, and then lightly tap a spile into the hole. Backyard do-it-your-selfers can either hang a bucket, can or plastic milk jug from the spile to catch the sap as it drips out.
Though sap itself is not sweet, the boiling or freezing of it adds a sweetened taste.
Volunteers at River Bend Farm collect their sap and transport it to the sugar house, which was built in 2008 across the street from the visitor center and includes a professional-sized indoor evaporator. As the steam rises from the evaporator pans, the sap becomes more concentrated until it finally reaches the proper density to be classified as syrup.
The syrup is then drawn from the evaporator, filtered, graded and bottled. It takes approximately 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of pure maple syrup.
"It's great to see so many people still interested in sugaring," says Henry. "Over the years I think we have taught hundreds of people how to tap their own trees. There's nothing like the taste of pure maple syrup."
