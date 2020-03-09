Zane Ceredona, 7, of Mendon, hangs a sap bucket into place on a maple tree to collect the maple sap with the help of

Matt Villamaino, of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR),

during

a guided tour learning the art and science of finding and tapping maple trees, gathering sap, and learning how to produce maple syrup during Maple Sugar Days at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center at the Blackstone River and Canal heritage State Park in Uxbridge Saturday.