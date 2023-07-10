WOONSOCKET – The city’s Live Music & Car Cruise nights Mondays at the Market Square parking lot suffered a lot of rain nights this year but there’s still time to enjoy them with two scheduled events to go.
Richard Curtis of Second Avenue, a local car aficionado and the unofficial set up man for the car shows, said the last event held on June 26 went off as planned albeit with a few less cars than prior nights had drawn.
“It’s a little slow now,” Curtis noted after some of 30 or so vehicles showing up had headed out as some threatening clouds approached.
Classic car owners don’t like to see their preserved and restored vehicles get wet in the rain, Curtis noted.
Curtis himself took a classic 1967 Cadillac DeVille convertible to the show but saw the clouds pass without a shower.
“We normally get 80 to 90 cars,” Curtis said of the better weather nights in this year’s list of shows.
The series did see several rain days and that’s why there will be car nights and music on July 10 and July 17, the final nights this season, Curtis noted. The city scheduled the car nights to run from May 15 to June 26 with Tuesdays for rain days if needed. The rainy weather didn’t quit cooperate with that plan with rain falling on both days at times.
“They are make-up days for rain,” Curtis said of the July car nights.
The list of live bands for the car nights have also been a crowd pleaser this year, Curtis said.
“We’ve had some really great bands playing music from the 1960s and 1970s,” Curtis said of the performances typically drawing small crowds seated in lawn chairs in front of the band stand.
Ray and Barbara Kelley of Killingly, Conn., drove up in their 2013 Chevy Camaro for the June 26 show just to see their favorite band perform—Nick Casey & the Whole Damn Band.
“They are a band out of West Greenwich, Conn., and we’ve been following them for a while,” Ray Kelley said as the couple sat in their chairs listening to the music.
The Kelley’s also stopped by New York Lunch on Main Street for dinner.
“It was awesome, good friendly people, a really nice start to the summer,” Kelley said.
Barbara Kelley said the trip was worth making to see Nick Casey.
“We love Nick, we’re from his hometown,” Barbara Kelley said.
Curtis, who has attended all the shows, typically sets up chairs and tables and greets the car owners coming in when the weather is right.
Curtis plans to help wrap up the season for the final shows on July 10 and July 17 when hopefully it will be warm and sunny.
“I open up the place so I’ll be here,” Curtis said.
