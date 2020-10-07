WOONSOCKET – In a year in which mask-wearing has become the norm, it should come as no surprise that the city’s most popular pop-up Halloween shop is thriving this season.
Mellisa Duguay is in her first year as store manager at Spirit Halloween, which opened in Park Square in the second week of August, the earliest the seasonal chain has ever opened in advance of the Halloween season.
“We’ve actually been blowing our numbers out of the water..." Duguay said of sales over the past two months. “I’ve had a lot of customers come in and say 'The store’s so clean, it’s so neat and organized,’ when they’ve gone to other stores and it’s not."
"For here, it’s been pretty steady," Duguay said of sales, noting their consistency in recent weeks “Everyone that’s come in has pretty much said 'We’re not canceling Halloween, we’re doing Halloween at our house.’ It’s picking up now to buy costumes, but we’ve sold a lot of décor We’ve been selling so much décor we can’t even keep it on the shelves.”
Duguay said Spirit Halloween is seeing its themed décor fly out of the store, most notably anything related to the movies “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Beetlejuice.”
Meanwhile, this year’s most popular costumes seem to be a mixed bag of sorts, a potpourri of pop culture characters and references ripped from the headlines. Spirit Halloween employees said on any given day, they’ll see customers flock to sections dedicated to the online video games “Fortnite” and “Among Us,” the electronic music DJ Marshmello, or the animated sitcom “Rick and Morty.”
And, given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, revelers are using the holiday to reference the ongoing pandemic, buying up “plague doctor” costumes in significant quantities.
But while trick or treaters or their partying adult counterparts may dress up in a way that makes light of the virus, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo last week cautioned that even though “the show will go on” this Halloween, the threat from COVID-19 remains just as persistent as ever.
“This year there will be Halloween in Rhode Island, but like everything else, it’s going to look a lot different,” Raimondo said at her weekly coronavirus press briefing last Wednesday. While outdoor trick or treating for the kids has been given the green light with precautions, Raimondo said Halloween house parties are out of the question and will not be tolerated.
“We are going to be on high alert for big Halloween house parties,” she said. “I want to say, particularly to college students, I know this is a big time for partying, but don’t do it. Don’t even think about it because we will bust your party and fine everybody $500.”
“Go ahead and get your costumes ready and enjoy Halloween, but be smart about it,” Raimondo said. “There are certain communities which have a higher prevalence of the disease so if you live in one of those communities just be careful. We know how to keep ourselves safe. Follow the rules and use common sense.”
Out shopping for costumes on Tuesday afternoon were Solitaire and Lorenzo Frisby of Woonsocket and their son Blaze. Solitaire Frisby explained that she hoped to go trick or treating with her family this year, but was uncertain about how many homes in her neighborhood would even participate in the festivities.
“In terms of concern about the actual act of trick or treating, I don’t see how it’s different than going to Walmart or McDonald’s, which we’ve done,” she said.
“Nonetheless, we’re definitely dressing up, even if we just celebrate amongst ourselves,” she said. Solitaire said she and Lorenzo were looking to dress as pirates for Halloween, while Blaze was searching for an anime costume.
Lorenzo Frisby, meanwhile, said that as a general manager of a restaurant, he’s been around people, but his worries this Halloween were for the kids who would go trick or treating and not visit the houses they’re used to seeing.
“I remember going as a kid and getting a big pillowcase full of candy and I was hoping that they could actually celebrate and walk out with something similar instead of maybe an inch of candy,” he said.
Duguay said customers in general seem to be surprised that Spirit Halloween is open at all, given the uncertainty that lingers around trick or treating.
“Everyone’s shocked we’re open,” she said. “I had a few people at the beginning, they were like 'So, is Halloween canceled?’ I was like, 'Well I don’t have that say.' Halloween’s not canceled in here.’”
“I think people are tired of being cooped up in the house, so they want to get out and they want some sort of normalcy and I feel like this is the first thing that they can actually do that is normal,” Duguay said. “We know Christmas is probably going to be like this too, where we’re going to be dealing with this at Christmastime.”
Store associate Chloe Shea quickly added: “People are pretty excited, though. Even if you can’t do Halloween like you normally would, you still can do it in spirit. No pun intended.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.