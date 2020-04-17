LINCOLN – First they said the general public shouldn't hoard surgical masks because healthcare workers need them more, and they weren't that helpful anyway.
Then, in a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials refined their tune. About two weeks ago, they said any type of face shield, even something cobbled together at home from any kind of fabric that was lying around, would offer some protection against Covid-19 and was better than wearing nothing at all.
Practically overnight, the CDC's new thinking begat a sprawling new market for cloth masks and an enthusiastic corps of crafty sewers that's scrambling to satisfy the demand, many of them working out of their homes and donating the masks for free. And there's one local company that's at the epicenter of the frenzy in the Blackstone Valley.
“It's a zoo,” Pat Ryan of Ryco Creative Sewing Center on Carrington Street, said. “This has been going on now, the madness, I think about 10 days now.”
Ryan runs the fabric and sewing supply store in a 15,000-square foot factory building tucked away in one of he town's vanishing mill zones, not far from the Blackstone River in the Lonsdale section. In normal times, she said, people buy fabric for quilts, dresses, curtains, table cloths, and other items that need a lot of fabric.
The insanity began with one call from someone who wanted elastic band. Then another. And another.
These folks didn't want just a few inches, either. They wanted the whole roll – yards of the stuff.
“About the sixth call I got for elastic, that's when I figured it out,” said Ryan. “I asked what are you doing?”
Since the run on elastic, cloth and other materials began, phones have been ringing non-stop. Ryan has had to limit the hours when store personnel can take orders for elastic, and she's rationing supplies, too. She sensed a hoarding mentality afoot.
“It's like a toilet paper thing, just 20 yards now,” she says.
Thanks to social-distancing edicts, customers are no longer allowed in the store. One worker is assigned exclusively to curbside pickup detail, delivering orders to customers' cars. Another makes regular runs to the post office to get shipments in the pipeline. This is not routine practice. The company doesn't do online, even now. It's phones, credit cards and footwork.
“We're a brick and mortar store,” says Ryan, who's been in business 31 years. Founded as a factory, manufacturing specialty fabric products, Ryco shifted gears after NAFTA ushered in a wave of global competition.
With just seven workers, the Covid-fueled pace is frenetic, says Ryan. She's pleased, for one thing, that she can still employ them in this frozen economy. They're healthy, but still, the strain on them is evident.
“I'm very grateful that we are important and that we can help,” says Ryan. “By the same token, they're working so much, every day somebody has a meltdown.”
Ryan says masks aren't the only item customers are buying materials for.
“It's masks, gowns and headgear,” she says. “There are people who are manufacturing like, those face shields. All of it just boggles the mind.”
Despite the new demand for materials to make PPE, or personal protective equipment, Ryan says overall volume is about steady. There are more orders, but the average sale is smaller.
“Everybody thinks it's a whole lot of volume going out the door, it's not,” she says. “I'm happy I've got the volume. I get to keep my people working. It's just a different way of doing business.”
Who's making masks?
WHO ISN'T MIGHT be a better question, says Amanda Syers, the administrator of a Facebook group called MasksforRI that went live on March 29. With about 130 members, MasksforRI has become a clearinghouse that matches up volunteer mask-makers with nonprofits, hospitals, nursing homes and ordinary civilians who need masks.
Members have made masks for Oak Hill Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pawtucket, where dozens of residents and workers have tested positive for Covid-19 and eight residents had died, at least as of this writing. They've also made masks for Kent County Memorial Hospital, the YMCA of Pawtucket, and a smorgasbord of state agencies.
“My group is doing this for free, to get these masks out there and stop the spread of this disease,” says Syers, a writer from Providence who also works as an EMT in Foster and Bristol.
If 130 sounds like a sizable membership, it's only a fraction of another Facebook group in which Syers was involved before the CDC changed its guidance. The earlier group's membership was over 600 people who were focused mainly on making masks for healthcare professionals, first-responders and others on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle.
“Around that time, my friend, an ER nurse at the hospital, she told me they had locked up the N95 masks because they had to ration it,” said Syers. “What that told me is our supplies were really limited obviously at the hospital. That goes against everything we know about infection control. Our country wasn't ready.”
Once the CDC told the general public to start wearing masks, Syers said, the demand “really started taking off.”
“I thought it would be a good to start another group to make masks for the general population,” she said.
The masks her group is making aren't considered surgical grade. Syers wishes everyone could get one of those. But MaskforRI's goods are washable, reusable and, as the CDC says, they offer some protection, which is better than none.
Syers doesn't survey members to see where they get their materials. But she says they're getting very creative when it comes to dealing with shortages.
As Ryan suggests, elastic band for ties is getting pretty hard to come by. But Syers says members have figured out that jersey knit fabric – the same stuff that T-shirts are made of – is a workable substitute for elastic. Some are even using twist-ties that gardeners use to trellis tomatoes in place of wire for a bridge feature that supports the mask around the nose.
The media and large merchandisers have also gotten behind the newly flourishing mask-making arts to help fill the demand, not just for materials, but know-how. Ocean State Job Lot began offering shoppers free materials at its discount outlets this week. Citing the sharp spike in interest, however, OSJL said it couldn't guarantee how long stocks would remain on hand at every store.
“We have enough fabric for one million masks!” OSJL said on its website. “Some store are giving away fabric very quickly, so we're working to replenish stores as they run low.”
Even newspapers that pride themselves on high-minded coverage of Covid-19 and politics are running how-to stories and instructionals for making masks. They've appeared in Time Magazine, the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Guardian, the New York Times, and others.
Even the simplest masks can be impressive little examples of the sewing arts – an endeavor that hasn't gotten much attention in recent years as high school home economics classes have gone out of vogue. Syers, for example, doesn't consider herself much more than a hobbyist, but her masks are made with a built-in pocket where users can stuff a coffee liner or a paper towel as a replacement filter.
Not everyone who joined MasksforRI did it to sew masks. Some just wanted to connect with others to donate materials.
Bonnie Combs of Blackstone, Mass., the marketing director for the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Corridor, has repurposed all kind of materials into sewn objects – dog jackets, picnic utensil carriers, shopping bags. A lot of surplus found its way to MasksforRI.
“She dropped off so much fabric to me,” said Syers. “Not just fabric. Sewing machine needles, extra bobbins.”
Syers is proud of the way members of her group have come together to do their part to help see Rhode Islanders through one of the most challenging ordeals in modern times. The response, she says, is nothing less than a call to arms.
“The virus is so awful,” she says. “The response has been great...just like a war effort. Based on whatever skills they have or whatever supplies they have, everything is really helping. It really brings out the best in people.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.